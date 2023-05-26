Bella Thorne Engaged To Mark Emms After 9 Months! OMG This ROCK!

Got A Tip?

Bella Thorne Engaged To Producer Mark Emms After Nine Months Of Dating!

Bella Thorne is engaged!

After nine months of dating, the Shake It Up alum has decided to tie the knot with her boyfriend, producer Mark Emms. The pair met by chance just last year at Cara Delevigne‘s birthday party in Ibiza — and the rest is history! According to what the Midnight Sun star told Vogue Weddings Friday, it was a pretty easy decision:

“It was love at first sight as the sun rose.”

Aww!

In her own post announcing her engagement, the You Get Me actress posted a carousel of adorable photos and videos showing off the proposal — as well as a HUGE diamond on her finger. Seriously guys, check out this rock!

bella thorne engagement ring
(c) Bella Thorne/Instagram

Wow!!

In the caption of the post, the 25-year-old summed up everything with two little words:

“my love”

So sweet! Ch-ch-check out the posts (below):

Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them many years of love and light together!

[Image via Bella Thorne/Vogue Weddings/Instagram]

May 26, 2023 16:31pm PDT

