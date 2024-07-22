Bella Thorne Shows Off Bikini Bod She Hasn't 'Been Feeling Good About' -- Thanks To Hollywood's 'Crazy' Ozempic 'Beauty Standards'!

Bella Thorne is showing off her bikini body — and letting the world know her thoughts on what Ozempic and other weight loss drugs have done to beauty standards!

The Infamous actress caused a stir over the weekend when she popped up on Instagram with a contentious new video. Taking to her Stories with the clip, she first caught eyes by showing off more of her body than she has been recently.

As you can see (below), she looked great in a blue leopard-print bikini! But it was the message that she shared along with the racy reveal that was actually so important.

As she posed in the swimsuit for the camera, the former Disney star opened up about the journey she has been on with self-love and body acceptance lately. Bella used to pose semi-nude all the time, but she revealed she hasn’t been feeling good about her body for a while. Why? It’s pretty simple. She used the moment to take aim at the rampant use of Ozempic in Hollywood and among influencers to set unrealistic beauty standards — standards that can even affect someone known for their bikini bod:

“So, I haven’t been feeling good about my body for a while. And especially with everybody on Ozempic, it’s like setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless you’re on Ozempic.”

Damn!

She’s not wrong. Remember, just days ago, 18-year-old Alabama Barker copped to using weight loss drugs in a shocking and candid reveal. Knowing all the rampant body image issues in both Hollywood and on social media, we can’t even imagine the pressure all these public-facing young women are feeling.

Bella is trying to push past all that, though. Thankfully, she acknowledged she has been much more physically active recently in a bid to improve her health and her self-confidence:

“I have swam every day and I have sweat out everything possible and I have walked everywhere. And, I’m finally feeling good about myself, OK?”

And she ended on a feisty note, too! The former child star told Ozempic to eff off in not so many words by flipping off the camera at the end of her video clip:

“I’m finally feeling good, so Ozempic, you can… [flips off the camera] …off.”

Tell it!

Love to see that she’s on the right track with her health, fitness, and self-image. Sending all the love and light for Bella to continue down this path to positivity!

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, there is help available. Consider visiting https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/ or call their hotline at (800)-931-2237 for resources.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

