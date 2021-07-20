Tarek El Moussa Went OFF On Ex Christina Haack While Filming Flip Or Flop, Calling Her A 'Washed-Up Loser'!

Burning the house down!

Tarek El Moussa apparently had a BIG meltdown on the set of Flip or Flop, verbally attacking his co-star and ex-wife Christina Haack! According to TMZ, the incident happened last Wednesday when Tarek got mad with the way the momma of three had instructed him that she and the crew were ready to start filming. Um… WTF, dude?!

Related: Kanye West Likens Living With Kim Kardashian To Prison In New Song?!?

He was said to have flipped out at the 38-year-old by WAY overreacting to the situation, even comparing the Christina on the Coast lead to his new fiancée, Heather Rae Young! Sources say he boasted that Heather was hotter and richer than The Wellness Remodel author, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2018!!

It gets worse though!

The HGTV star insisted he “made” Christina — as if she wasn’t half the face of the show! Witnesses also recalled hearing the 39-year-old refer to his baby momma as a “washed-up loser” and shouting:

“Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning.”

He ended his rant by yelling:

“The world knows you’re crazy!”

Damn. Someone was having a bad day! Never an excuse to take it out on the women around you…

Sadly, this latest argument rant wasn’t even the first time something like this has happened, and it likely won’t be the last since not only are they both the stars of the house-flipping hit, but executive producers of the series! UGH. We hope Tarek can get a handle on his emotions!

Related: Are Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Engaged?!

Rightfully so, production decided to film the exes separately for the rest of the day. While El Moussa has yet to address the controversy, sources close to him revealed the outburst was because Joshua Hall’s girlfriend announced she smoked toad venom before meeting her new beau. The co-parent is apparently worried for their shared little ones’ safety.

But, c’mon, it doesn’t sound like the reality star would endanger her kids, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5 (she also shares Hudson, 1, with ex-husband Ant Anstead). Her reasoning for smoking the psychedelic drug was to fix some mental health struggles, and it worked! A great thing for her family!

Seems like this uncalled-for anger was more because of the Flip or Flop Follow-Up host’s sudden discovery that his ex is off the market again. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?! Should the duo even be working together at this point if Tarek is as toxic as sources claim? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via HGTV UK/YouTube]