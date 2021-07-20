Kanye West Likens Living With Kim Kardashian To Prison In New Song?!? Deets HERE!

UPDATE 7:16 P.M. PST: Sounds like this one is a bad rumor! We’ve just been told by a trustworthy source that Kanye doesn’t say anything negative about Kim in his new song. Phew, that vacation makes a lot more sense now!

__________

Kanye West apparently BROKE DOWN over his divorce from Kim Kardashian while at his album listening party over the weekend!

As we reported, the rapper was in Las Vegas for a special event to promote his upcoming release, likely titled Donda, which was originally supposed to drop last year. According to The Sun, Yeezy debuted a new song titled Welcome To My Life all about his very public (and controversial) struggles in recent years.

Yes, we’re talking about his divorce, Twitter meltdowns, and even his failed run for president!! Wow!

Related: Kim Kardashian Fears Men Won’t Want To Date Her After Kanye West Divorce!

Via one early listener, the dad of four referred to his time living with the 40-year-old as prison-like, with lyrics such as:

“Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas.”

OMG! Was his marriage to the KUWTK star really that bad?! The insider added of the emotional track:

“It’s a very deep, sad song about Kanye, with him reflecting on his marriage with Kim. He talks about the kids and mentions her taking everything. After he played this song he paused for like, two minutes, and cried. It was really somber.”

Yeesh… We have a feeling this new music could cause a BIG rift between the seemingly happy co-parents! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]