Who Got What In Christina Haack & Ant Anstead's Divorce??

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have officially finalized their divorce — and it looks like the HGTV star made out like a bandit!

In documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the 38-year-old reality TV personality kept four properties in California and one home in Tennessee. Haack also walked away with a Range Rover, a Bentley, and her wedding ring.

What the momma of two plans to do with all of these homes, we will never know! Perhaps she will try to make a pretty penny out of the pads by redesigning and selling them to the highest bidder. The whole process could even become a part of her show, Christina On the Coast! Just some ideas, of course…

For his part, the 42-year-old Wheelers Dealers alum locked down a total of seven vehicles, including a Range Rover, a 1958 Porsche, and a Ford Mustang. He will also maintain 100 percent ownership of his business ventures.

The former couple plans to share legal custody of their 1-year-old son Hudson, and they won’t pay spousal support to each other.

As you may know, the co-parents announced their breakup in September 2020 and have since moved on to new relationships in recent weeks. Anstead has been spotted out and about with Renée Zellweger, while Haack recently confirmed her romance with Joshua Hall, who she met after smoking toad venom!

Maybe they’ll test out another psychedelic trip in one of the five houses Christina got to keep! Reactions to who got what in the divorce, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Christina Haack/Instagram & Ant Anstead/Instagram]