Why Tarek El Moussa Is 'Protective' With Kids Around Ex-Wife Christina Haack's Husband Josh Hall

Things between Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Haack have been complicated for a long time now, especially as they try to navigate raising their two children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, as exes. Unfortunately, s**t has really hit the fan this week.

As Perezcious readers know, on Saturday, Christina and Tarek’s new wife Heather Rae Young were caught arguing at a soccer field. We later learned that the dispute stemmed from Haack feeling like the Selling Sunset star has been overstepping her boundaries as a stepmom. A classic co-parenting issue. But Tarek and Christina’s third husband Josh Hall were also seen butting heads, so what’s going on between them?!

According to a new source who spoke with Us Weekly on Wednesday, the men don’t really have much of a relationship at all (so their argument was probably in relation to that of their wives). The confidant explained:

“Tarek and Josh haven’t hung out as buddies and don’t know each other well. He’s accepting of Josh being a stepfather as well but is always going to be protective of his kids and put them first.”

Sounds like there’s not a lot of trust yet… Hopefully that’s changed after they all stepped up to the plate and helped Brayden out during his medical emergency on Sunday!

Honestly, we shouldn’t be too surprised that these couples are struggling to figure out co-parenting since earlier this month the Flipping 101 star made it pretty clear that their opinions differ when it comes to the kids, he told the outlet:

“Honestly, you know, we really focus on our household. [Heather and I] have certain things we do at our household, and I know [Christina] focuses on her household and there’s certain things she does at her household.”

While he acknowledged that it’s probably better for the kids if everyone stayed on “the same page,” that doesn’t always happen, he added:

“We try to be on the same page as often as possible, but they’re different households.”

The Flip or Flop alum also made it clear that he doesn’t know Josh and only ever interacts with him when the kids are involved, saying:

“[We’re] only around him every once in a while, you know, [at] soccer and that’s mainly it. We say our ‘hi’s,’ and we have a few group texts going and that’s about it.”

It’s not like they have to be friends, but you’d think it would help solve some of these co-parenting problems if they could at least get along a bit better on a personal level.

Funny enough, just last month, the real estate agent also opened up about what it has been like to co-parent with the Christina on the Coast lead and she was remarkably positive at the time! Heather gushed:

“We coparent very well together. We communicate daily about the kids, and they’re the most important thing in the world to all of us. So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”

Wow — she really said they co-parent well?! So either Heather wasn’t picking up on Christina’s frustration yet or these problems have skyrocketed in the last few weeks.

As of now, the couples seem to be focused on overcoming their issues. After headlines of their soccer argument hit the internet, the family released a joint statement declaring:

“A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on coparenting as a team moving forward.”

The Us source confirmed this, adding that Tarek and Christina are committed to doing what’s best for their children no matter what, insisting:

“Tarek and Christina continue to do their best to coparent amicably — especially in front of their kids.”

Well, that’s good! We’re sure adjusting to this new chapter of their lives hasn’t been easy. It’s normal to hit a few bumps in the road while they figure it all out! So long as their kids don’t get pulled into the chaos, that is. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Josh and Tarek ought to become friends to help things stay amicable in the long run? Or do you think they should continue with the way things are going? Sound OFF (below)!

