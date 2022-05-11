What Christina Haack & Heather Rae Young Were REALLY Fighting About During Son’s Soccer Game!

More details are coming to light following Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young’s tense argument over the weekend!

As Perezcious readers know, the reality stars and their husbands (Josh Hall and Tarek El Moussa, respectively) were captured on camera on the sidelines of a soccer field in Newport Beach, California in the middle of a verbal argument on Saturday. As surprising as it was to see the couples hashing it out, it turns out the “tension” has been brewing for a while!

Speaking to E! News on Tuesday, an eyewitness detailed what many of the photos already revealed, saying that once a conversation between the ladies turned hostile, the Flip or Flop star “grabbed his wife’s arm to pull her away” from his ex-wife. Josh, who was sitting nearby, looked “upset” during the whole thing and later approached Tarek to “have words.” Their conversation was quickly broken up by a soccer coach since things were getting so heated! Damn!

The messy ordeal came just one day before Christina and Tarek’s son Brayden, 6, landed in the hospital — after which, the couples all seemed to make amends. But what had them at each other’s throats before the medical emergency?! Well, a new source now claims that the women have been having issues for a long time! An insider close to Tarek and Heather told the outlet that a rift between the mom and stepmom reached a breaking point at the game, explaining:

“Heather and Christina haven’t been getting along lately and there’s been overall tension between both couples.”

The issue has everything to do with Heather’s parenting of the kids, including daughter Taylor, 11, the source continued:

“Christina feels Heather oversteps her boundaries when she parents her children and Heather doesn’t feel like she gets enough respect from Christina.”

Oof. Such a classic struggle with co-parenting…

According to the confidant, the Selling Sunset lead “does a lot for the kids.” She married into the family in October and has been very open about loving and wanting to do right by the littles ever since. So it makes sense that she’s struggling with not feeling respected in her new role in the children’s lives. Fortunately, despite the public outburst, the source did add that they all are “hoping the worst is behind them.”

The entire family seems to be on the same page about that since they also issued a joint statement to the outlet, insisting:

“A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved. We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward.”

As we reported, on Sunday, the HGTV co-host’s youngest child was taken to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy. It was a “scary” day for all the parents and step-parents, according to Christina, but they managed to come together as a team, she updated fans on Monday via Instagram:

“Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is. We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just ‘noise’, what matters is the kids.”

The real estate agent followed up with similar comments on her page, adding:

“We all pulled together as a family during this stressful time. The kids will always be the main priority to all of us!”

Well, we doubt these issues will just be shelved for good, but at least they were able to put aside the drama during the medical situation so their kiddo got the attention and care he needed! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

