Tarek El Moussa Finally Opens Up About THAT Flip Or Flop Fight With Christina Haack: 'Choice Words Were Said'

No more flipping out for Tarek El Moussa!

The Flip or Flop host finally apologized (sorta…) for his dramatic fight with ex-wife and co-host Christina Haack, which occurred on the set of the HGTV series in July. While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of E!’s Daily Pop, the 40-year-old confirmed the argument — and shed some light on the “choice words” supposedly “said on both sides.”

For starters, the Flipping It 101 mainstay explained how emotions got heated in the first place, saying:

“Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now. As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened.”

So, that’s not really an apology at all, but at least he publicly acknowledged the controversy for the first time!

He then clarified:

“I mean, I certainly do, but I mean, honestly, since we got into that little disagreement a few months back, I’ve just decided that moving forward, never again.”

Good!! As fans will recall, Tarek allegedly said some very harsh things to the 38-year-old — including that he “made” her and that she’s just a “washed-up loser” these days. Damn! In July, TMZ learned that El Moussa went off at his ex, even comparing her to his fiancée Heather Rae Young, claiming that she was hotter and wealthier than Christina. The sources also detailed the reality star yelling:

“Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning… The world knows you’re crazy!”

Oh, and the whole outburst reportedly happened because Tarek allegedly didn’t like the way the Christina on the Coast star informed him the crew was ready to begin filming. WTF??

It wasn’t a good look for anyone, and it certainly didn’t help that Tarek reportedly wanted to fire crew members for leaking the fight to the outlet. Now, the real estate agent insisted he “never want[s] to go through that again.” Thinking of the duo’s shared kids, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, the father continued:

“I know one day our kids are going to be older. I want them to know that we still care about each other [and] we support each other and it’s really important to me.”

He concluded:

“The whole thing just sucked for everybody involved.”

No kidding… It sounded bad before, and now with this non-apology, it’s clear some damage was done between the co-parents. We seriously hope it doesn’t happen again! Though if his excuse was that working with an ex is hard, then we fear this isn’t the last argument they’ll ever share.

For those who aren’t fans of the show, El Moussa and Haack were married in 2009 before splitting in 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later and they’ve remained bound to each other as co-parents and co-hosts. Romantically, they’ve both moved on.

By 2019, the Flip or Flop Follow-Up host was dating the Selling Sunset lead and just in July 2020, they got engaged. Meanwhile, Christina fell for Ant Anstead in ’18. They welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019 before breaking up one year later. They remain friendly too, as they raise their little one together. She’s now dating Joshua Hall, who was a big support during this most recent on-set controversy.

To hear more from Tarek’s appearance on Daily Pop, and learn what kind of co-parents the exes really are, watch the clip (below). He even teases whether or not Heather and Christina are friends!

