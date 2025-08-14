Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Album Color Reignites Fan Theory About Travis Kelce Engagement -- See Why!

Strap in, y’all! Swifties are on another detective case! And this time, they think Taylor Swift could be hinting at an ENGAGEMENT.

As we previously reported, the pop star’s engagement rumors to Travis Kelce were denied after his cheeky Instagram post. They were sparked after he went IG official with his girlfriend, and she appeared to be wearing a ring in one of the pics — but it turned out to be his Super Bowl ring and not an engagement ring. But Swifties haven’t lost hope yet!

A new fan theory suggests the color of Tay Tay’s new vinyls is hinting at a romantic engagement. The color, called Portofino Orange, is throwing some fans back to earlier last year when the couple vacationed in the Italy. While the duo were shot by paparazzi enjoying their time in Lake Como up north, fans think they could’ve also hit up the Italian commune of Portofino down south — and gotten engaged!

See some reactions (below):

Related: Taylor’s New Album ‘Isn’t A Political Record’ Despite Trump’s Attacks

Which, if you believe the fan theories about Taylor having hinted at this album for over three years now, this isn’t likely. But it’s fun to think about! And it definitely doesn’t mean they’re not engaged. Hmm.

Some more fun theories to come from this color scheme include the flower called a “Portofino” bloom. Which is known as “hot orange” and is shaped like a heart. Kind of like the fiery heart emojis Tay has been using this era so far!

There’s also the possibility she’s referencing the colors of all the houses in the Italian Rivera, many of which are orange. And where did Showgirls go to escape the hectic showbiz life? That’s right, Portofino! The area has also been described as a “Mecca for Hollywood stars”.

What do U think this color scheme could mean, Perezcious readers? We mean, nothing is ever accidental with this Mastermind! Of course, she also plans things WAY in advance, soo… maybe not? We’ll see! Sound OFF (below).

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Aug 13, 2025 17:20pm PDT

