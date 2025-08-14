Taylor Swift Album Color Reignites Fan Theory About Travis Kelce Engagement -- See Why!

Strap in, y’all! Swifties are on another detective case! And this time, they think Taylor Swift could be hinting at an ENGAGEMENT.

As we previously reported, the pop star’s engagement rumors to Travis Kelce were denied after his cheeky Instagram post. They were sparked after he went IG official with his girlfriend, and she appeared to be wearing a ring in one of the pics — but it turned out to be his Super Bowl ring and not an engagement ring. But Swifties haven’t lost hope yet!

A new fan theory suggests the color of Tay Tay’s new vinyls is hinting at a romantic engagement. The color, called Portofino Orange, is throwing some fans back to earlier last year when the couple vacationed in the Italy. While the duo were shot by paparazzi enjoying their time in Lake Como up north, fans think they could’ve also hit up the Italian commune of Portofino down south — and gotten engaged!

See some reactions (below):

Not to sound like a psychotic tayvis shipper but Portofino, the name of the vinyls, is a city in Italy — sarah (@lavenderpookie) August 12, 2025

Portofino orange, huh? I remember pap photos from a northern Italian vacation. pic.twitter.com/mnOGKim6SF — “It’s Holli, isn’t it?” ❤️‍???? (@holliswift13) August 12, 2025

PORTOFINO orange glitter? Hmmmm and where were Taylor and Travis on that boat in Italy? #taylorswift #LOASG https://t.co/4tgMoWwRH6 pic.twitter.com/fDnl37QvJH — Bunny Babs (@Barbaraem77) August 12, 2025

Related: Taylor’s New Album ‘Isn’t A Political Record’ Despite Trump’s Attacks

PORTOFINO ORANGE VINYL???? LIKE THEIR ITALY TRIP LAST YEAR???? — louise ❤️‍???? (@MulberrySwift) August 12, 2025

portofino orange vinyl… is she referencing her and travis's vacation in italy or wherever… — tim was CLOSED ❤️‍???? (@lovesickonmybed) August 12, 2025

Which, if you believe the fan theories about Taylor having hinted at this album for over three years now, this isn’t likely. But it’s fun to think about! And it definitely doesn’t mean they’re not engaged. Hmm.

Some more fun theories to come from this color scheme include the flower called a “Portofino” bloom. Which is known as “hot orange” and is shaped like a heart. Kind of like the fiery heart emojis Tay has been using this era so far!

Portofino Orange is the vinyl color. Portofino as in Italy or Portofino Orange flower? Both? Portofino Orange refers to “HOT Orange”. A begonia w/bold orange frilly flowers at the ends of the stems. Its HEART SHAPED leaves remain dark green in color throughout the year. HOT +… pic.twitter.com/yis5pUIFGa — kcginger (@kcginger13) August 13, 2025

There’s also the possibility she’s referencing the colors of all the houses in the Italian Rivera, many of which are orange. And where did Showgirls go to escape the hectic showbiz life? That’s right, Portofino! The area has also been described as a “Mecca for Hollywood stars”.

The orange vinyl color is called PORTOFINO, houses in Portofino are usually orange & it's luxurious place nowadays (fits the showgirl theme). Oh her mind!! #TSTheLifeofAShowgirl — p ❤️‍???? (@lustrous_vei) August 12, 2025

The Portofino Orange is the exact color of Italian Riviera luxury, where old Hollywood stars used to escape. The album is being recorded at Electric Lady Studios in NYC, which has a lot of vintage equipment. The TS logo is very Art Deco in style, and the mint green feels very… https://t.co/pBoTg4YFA9 — SNS ???????? (@Snshores) August 12, 2025

What do U think this color scheme could mean, Perezcious readers? We mean, nothing is ever accidental with this Mastermind! Of course, she also plans things WAY in advance, soo… maybe not? We’ll see! Sound OFF (below).

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]