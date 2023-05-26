Taylor Swift ALREADY Has A Joe Alwyn Breakup Song?! Check Out The Lyrics To Vault Track You're Losing Me!

Taylor Swift dropped some new music – including a new track from the vault that seems to be all about her breakup with Joe Alwyn!

For those who missed it, the 33-year-old singer announced this week she was releasing two new versions of her album Midnights. The “Til Dawn Edition” includes the new song Hits Different, while “The Late Night Tracks” edition features the song You’re Losing Me. Of course, Swifties have been very curious about the second track as they believe it might hold some juicy deets about her shocking split with Joe. You know, the title kinda gives it away! And we all know the songwriter doesn’t hold back in her breakup songs!

But unfortunately, there’s a catch to the new album editions. Fans are only able to get “The Late Night Tracks” version at her Eras Tour concerts! As she explained on Instagram:

“For those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me’!”

So basically, it’s not available to stream at this time! East Rutherford show attendees are the lucky ones! But don’t worry Swifties, we already have the lyrics, and we’re ready to break down all the deets! Based on the first verse alone, it seems Taylor is definitely talking about a relationship that is falling apart – so her romance with Joe?! She starts by singing:

“You say, ‘I don’t understand’ and I say, ‘I know you don’t’ / We thought a cure would come through in time, now, I fear it won’t / Remember lookin’ at this room, we loved it ’cause of the light / Now, I just sit in the dark and wonder if it’s time / Do I throw out everything we built or keep it? / I’m getting tired even for a phoenix / Always rising from the ashes / Mendin’ all her gashes / You might just have dealt the final blow”

Oof, these lyrics! The songstress continues to the chorus:

“Stop, you’re losing me / Stop, you’re losing me / Stop, you’re losing me / I can’t find a pulse / My heart won’t start anymore for you /’Cause you’re losing me”

Ok, does anyone else see a potential link between this chorus and Cornelia Street – which is said to be about Joe?! As she sings on the Lover track, “I hope I never lose you.” And now she is literally saying “you’re losing me!” Her mind! Taylor goes on:

“Every mornin’, I glared at you with storms in my eyes / How can you say that you love someone you can’t tell is dying? / I sent you signals and bit my nails down to the quick / My face was gray, but you wouldn’t admit that we were sick / And the air is thick with loss and indecision / I know my pain in archin’ in position / Now, you’re running down the hallway / And you know what they all say/ ‘You don’t know what you got until it’s gone’”

The Cats actress circles back to the chorus again:

“Stop, you’re losing me / Stop, you’re losing me / Stop, you’re losing me / I can’t find a pulse / My heart won’t start anymore for you / ‘Cause you’re losing me / ‘Cause you’re losing me / Stop (Stop) ’cause you’re losing me / My heart won’t start anymore (Stop ’cause you’re losing me)/ My heart won’t start anymore (Stop ’cause you’re losing me)”

Here’s where Taylor seems to really dive into what led to their split. She belts out:

“How long can we be a sad song / Till we went too far gone to bring back to life? / I gave you all my best of me, my endless empathy / And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier / Fighting it all with your army / The phone lines don’t shoot, regard me / I’m the best thing at this party (You’re losing me) / And I wouldn’t marry me either”

Hold up! Before news of their breakup broke, there was speculation for a while that Taylor and Joe got engaged – but were keeping it on the down low, as they did with most details about their relationship over the past six years. There was even a rumor going around that they already tied the knot before it was shut down. But is Taylor trying to say that Joe did not want to marry her?! Is this the real reason why they broke up?! She added in the bridge:

“Pathological people pleaser / And I’m the one that you see her / And I’m fading thinking / ‘Do something, baby, say something’ (Say something) / ‘Do something, baby, we’re something’ (You’re losing me) ‘Do something, baby, I got nothing’ (I got nothing) / ‘To believe, unless you’re choosing me’”

Taylor concludes the song, saying:

“You’re losing me / Stop (Stop, stop), you’re losing me/ Stop (Stop, stop), you’re losing me / I can’t a find pulse, my heart won’t start anymore”

Damn! These lyrics are heartbreaking! You’ll definitely need to grab your tissues, Swifties! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

