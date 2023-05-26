Taylor Swift & Matty Healy 'Moving Fast' After Joe Alwyn Split!

Taylor Swift is cozying up to her new London Boy!

As Perezcious readers know, the pop princess broke up with her longtime beau Joe Alwyn earlier this year. After six years of dating, and so many reports the couple were more in love than ever, it came as a shock to Swifties everywhere that Tay Tay dumped her Lover.

The reasons for the breakup aren’t confirmed. But insiders claimed he couldn’t cope with her “superstar” persona after she started her acclaimed The Eras Tour. But it didn’t take long for the Anti-Hero songstress to find someone who could — Matty Healy! Once upon a time he said it would feel “emasculating” dating someone as famous as Taylor — but it doesn’t seem to be a problem anymore!

Shortly after Taylor and Joe’s breakup breakup, the 33-year-old Lavender Haze singer started being spotted with the frontman of The 1975. The pair have been spotted out and about packing on the PDA. He even flew out to see her on tour! The Midnights songwriter seems happy in the new relationship — despite the, uh, more controversial aspects of Matty’s image. And things seem to be heating up QUICK.

According to an insider for US Weekly on Thursday, Taylor and Matty are “moving fast” in their relationship and “spending a ton of time together”:

“Matt is attending several of Taylor’s shows and when he’s backstage, they’ll kiss if she has time.”

Ooh! Hot!

According to the source, after the music stars reconnected following a “brief” fling years ago, things got super serious:

“They really enjoy each other’s company and want to spend as much time together as possible.”

Wow! We knew there were some rumors before, but we thought that’s all it was! Hmm.

How does Joe feel about how fast this train took off? If Taylor and Matty were together, even briefly, before — and as soon as she broke up with him, they were in hyperspeed like this? It’s gotta feel like he was a 6-year pit stop on the way to what she really wanted. Harsh.

However, he may be too busy to care…

Joe has been caught up in his fair share of romance rumors with co-star Emma Laird. In a carousel of pics from the actress’ Instagram in April which features The Favourite actor flashing a huge smile post-breakup! Not only that, she added a heart in the caption — maybe to send a message?

Hmm… Maybe a stretch. But we’ll see what happens…

What do U think about Taylor’s fast-paced romance with Matty, Perezcious readers? Is this just a rebound or are they made to last? Let us know (below)!

