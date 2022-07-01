Taylor Swift Reportedly Engaged To Joe Alwyn! Is This Really Happening??

Taylor Swift has supposedly gotten engaged to her beau Joe Alwyn!!

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi has been reporting the couple has taken the next step in their five-year relationship for MONTHS now, but T-Swizzle and her man have kept their mouths shut. Even when the Conversations with Friends star addressed the rumors in April, he kept coy, neither confirming nor denying the chatter. The one thing he did insist on is that even if he was engaged, he wouldn’t spill the beans. But is a friend now doing that for him?

On Thursday, a source close to Joe opened up about the lovers in a conversation with The Sun — and they claimed the pair has been engaged “for a few months.” Seriously?! The insider shared:

“Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy, and very, very in love. They’ve actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too.”

OMG!

The pop star apparently has a gorgeous ring that she wears in privacy, the source explained:

“Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she’s at home — ie behind closed doors.”

Reiterating just how private they are, the confidant added some of the Grammy winner’s team doesn’t even know about the personal news yet! Wow!! They expressed:

“Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement.”

She’s really trying to keep this under lock and key! Too bad Joe’s friend is spilling the tea!! LOLz!

It’s no real surprise the 32-year-old is keeping things under wraps. Ever since she began dating The Last Letter from Your Lover lead in 2016, she’s hardly spoken about their relationship, except for a few references, most notably in the songs London Boy and Gorgeous. Taylor also revealed Joe co-wrote two songs on her album Folklore and three on Evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery. On the reason they’ve been so secretive, the insider noted:

“They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them.”

LOLz! Is that a knock on another famous newlywed?

Wedding details are unknown at this time, and it’s hard to know if the pair would even announce the ceremony or their engagement before they tie the knot. For now, they’re just soaking up their time together. But if things really have hit the engagement stage, it’s likely all of their family members are on board.

Joe has proven himself as an incredible support system for the songwriter who has been by her mom Andrea‘s side amid a brain cancer battle since January 2020, the source noted:

“Joe has been an absolute rock over these past couple of years. He’s obviously met Taylor’s family, and Andrea loves him. Similarly, Joe’s parents adore Taylor — she actually helped decorate his little brother’s bedroom.”

Love that!

So far, neither Taylor nor Joe has commented on the engagement rumors. A spokesperson for the Love Story vocalist declined to comment on the news. That said, just last week they were spotted making out during a swim in the Bahamas. It’s also been said that Taylor “can see herself marrying” Joe. Soooo, perhaps they’ve been celebrating something special?! Hmm. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is this just more speculation or are these two really headed down the aisle?!?

