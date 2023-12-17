Taylor Swift Attends BF Travis Kelce’s Game After Showing Off Massive New Birthday Ring! LOOK!

Another week, another opportunity for Taylor Swift to support her footballer BF Travis Kelce!

The Lover singer was spotted arriving at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday with her football-loving dad, Scott Swift.

New England Sports Network (NESN) reporter George Balekji shared footage of the father-daughter duo stepping out of a black SUV outside the stadium before they made their way in to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots!

Taylor Swift arriving to Gillette stadium wearing what looks like a Chiefs hat. @NESN pic.twitter.com/pmPqIB25x6 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 17, 2023

Taylor cheered on her man from a private suite, as per usual, alongside Brittany Mahomes and bestie Ashley Avignone. At one point, an NFL commentator wished the Anti-Hero singer a belated happy birthday, as fans know she turned 34 last week.

Speaking of birthday festivities, word was Taylor’s party was going to be an “opportunity to propose” for Travis, but as we know, that didn’t happen. Per DeuxMoi’s Deux U podcast, though, the tight end has apparently already purchased a ring! Page Six reported on Saturday that Travis even asked Taylor’s dad for his blessing to propose, and was given the green light. All this to say, Taylor was spotted outside of her NYC birthday bash on Friday showing off a pretty huge ring to friends Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry. See (below):

Taylor Swift Spotted Showing Off Eye-Catching Ring to Pal Keleigh Sperry on Her Birthday https://t.co/jkacejWCUd — People (@people) December 16, 2023

While it may not have been on the right finger — or even the right hand, for that matter — the large opal gemstone could have been a gift from the NFL star. Possibly one to hold her over until the real deal??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via KMBC 9/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]