Planning To Propose?! Travis Kelce Doing Something 'Special' & 'Romantic' For Taylor Swift's Birthday Next Week!

Travis Kelce is going to make sure Taylor Swift celebrates turning 34 in Style!

As the big day approaches on December 13, an insider spoke to Life&Style on Thursday about Tay Tay’s upcoming birthday bash — and her Kansas City Chiefs star boyfriend is apparently right in the middle of all the party planning. Speaking to the outlet, they said the tight end has got a very “special” surprise up his sleeve to celebrate his lady:

“Travis has something special planned. He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends.”

So sweet! But could there be more?? We mean… romantic dinner then a jump straight to surprise party? Sounds like the perfect settings to propose, then to celebrate the engagement!

The source went on to say there have been rumors circulating within the singer’s AND the NFL star’s circles, and some friends believe he might already be ready to pop the question:

“There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!”

OMG!

It’s clear their relationship has been moving pretty fast, and they seem super happy together, so would U be surprised if they did end up getting engaged? If that happens, Hilarie Burton is going to have a LOT of “I told you so’s” to say!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

