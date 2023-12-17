Demi Lovato Is Engaged To Jute$! See Her MASSIVE Ring HERE!

Demi Lovato is engaged!!!

The Heart Attack singer is officially a soon-to-be bride, as her boyfriend of just over a year Jordan Lutes popped the question on Saturday!

A rep for the Stone Cold artist told People over the weekend that Jordan, who goes by stage name Jute$, proposed in El Lay with a MASSIVE pear-shaped diamond engagement ring, which the outlet reported was made by luxury NYC jeweler Material Good.

It was said to be a “personal and intimate” proposal, which was followed up with a combined family celebration at Craig’s, a dining fave for the pair. Awww!

Related: Sophie Turner Kisses Her Girlfriend After Shopping — & Fans Are Shook!

Take a look at the stunning couple and Demi’s GORGEOUS ring (below):

Absolutely breathtaking!

Demi, who uses she/they pronouns, went public with her relationship with Jutes in August of 2022. He, a fellow musician and songwriter, is credited for helping pen Demi’s hit Substance, among others.

On Sunday morning, the pair both took to Instagram to share their excitement. Demi wrote:

“I’m still speechless. last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.. My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby”

So sweet!

Jutes, for his part, wrote:

“yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can’t imagine my life without you and thank god now i’ll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i’m so in love with you @ddlovato”

We’re so happy for these two! Demi deserves all the happiness in the world! Share some congratulations in the comments down below.

[Images via Demi Lovato/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]