Travis Kelce Asked Taylor Swift’s Dad For 'His Blessing' To Propose!

Could we see an engagement ring on Taylor Swift’s finger in the new year? It’s sounding more and more like a possibility!

The 34-year-old singer has been dating Travis Kelce since the summer, and things appear to be going well. So well, in fact, that engagement rumors have been swirling around over the past few weeks! Speculation began when reports dropped of the football player planning “something special” for Taylor on her birthday — and many thought he would use the “opportunity to propose.” However, that did not happen.

The engagement talk is not stopping, though! On DeuxMoi’s Deux U podcast this week, an anonymous tip from a listener claimed their sister-in-law attended the Miracle in Kansas City Christmas pop-up and heard Traivs’ cousin ask if he was purchasing an engagement ring soon. To which the Kansas City Chiefs tight end allegedly responded:

“Already got that down.”

Travis then supposedly mentioned “something big in the works” that made him “nervous,” but “it feels right.” Don’t freak out yet, Swifties! Everyone should obviously take this tip from DeuxMoi with a grain of salt. That said, we are getting even more fuel added to the proposal rumors now! Page Six reported on Saturday that Travis asked her father, Scott Swift, for permission to ask the pop sensation to marry him! And what did her dad do? A source explained:

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

OMG!!! He got the stamp of approval from Scott?! Another source then said at “Taylor is so in love” with Travis right now, adding:

“She just hasn’t been with a guy who is so excited and proud to be with her in so long. She’d gotten used to having to hide away and lay low whenever she’s been in a relationship.”

While her dad supposedly is happy about Travis wanting to take the next step with Taylor, what do her friends think? We know they’ve been happy for the Lover artist. But would they think the couple is moving too fast? A Swift insider shared:

“Whatever happens, all of Taylor’s friends are delighted for her.”

If the proposal rumors are true, next year could be a very exciting time for Taylor! We cannot wait to see how things turn out! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Travis will propose soon? Sound OFF in the comments below.

