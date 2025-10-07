Taylor Swift Fans Accuse Charli XCX Of Shading Travis Kelce By Liking THIS Savage Post!

Charli XCX is seemingly dragging Travis Kelce into her beef with Taylor Swift!

Swifties believe Tay’s sassy The Life of a Showgirl clapback Actually Romantic is a diss track about the Vroom Vroom singer.They’ve pointed to shady lyrics, “I heard you call me boring Barbie when the coke’s got you brave.” Charli’s drug use is no secret. We mean, she sings about “bumpin that” on her album Brat, and we aren’t talking about the music! Other clues include the song’s target high-fiving her ex-boyfriend after he ghosted her. Taylor famously dated Matty Healy, who is the bandmate of Charli’s hubby, George Daniel. The Fancy crooner also has a song called Everything is Romantic. So yes, all signs point to Taylor’s new track being about Charli!

The pop star didn’t fire the first shot, though! No, Charli began the drama when she released the song Sympathy is a Knife in 2024 featuring lyrics that said:

“I don’t wanna share the space / I don’t wanna force a smile / This one girl taps my insecurities / Don’t know if it’s real or if I’m spiraling / Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up quick.”

Tay also mentions the girl writing a song about her. So yeah.

The pop girlies are now fighting through songs, an album photo… and on social media! Following the diss track, it appears Charli decided to throw some shade of her own — this time at the 35-year-old singer’s fiancé Travis! There is a post going around of Taylor showing off her engagement ring from Travis during her press tour for The Life of a Showgirl with the caption:

“Idk guys, do you think she likes the ring?”

Duh! How could she not when her man crafted her dream ring? An extremely problematic account on Instagram picked up the post and shared it to their grid, adding their own caption — mocking Travis. It reads:

“She captured his w***osity within the crystal on the ring. It’s a dew*****izing amulet.”

Sorry if that censorship makes it a little tough to parse. But it’s in reference to Trav and some early 2000s slang for the phenomenon of white guys trying to “act Black”. You get us now? If not, you can actually go to the post HERE — it’s still up as of this writing.

What does this have to do with Charli? Well, eagle-eyed fans spotted the Fancy featured artist LIKED it! Whoa! That is not OK! Check it out (below):

The post is still up, but Charli’s like is gone at this time. So it’s possible she accidentally liked it and then quickly reversed course? Or maybe it was after she realized everyone would see? Either way, this certainly makes it feel like the beef is worse than we realized.

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

