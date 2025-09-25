Feud Alert?? Ed Sheeran Reveals Shocking Way He Found Out About Friend Taylor Swift’s Engagement To Travis Kelce!

Ed Sheeran was in the dark on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story.

It’s been a month since the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement to the world on Instagram. Who could forget the magical moment seeing Travis on one knee surrounded by a garden of beautiful flowers? Certainly not us!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Nor Ed, because it was breaking news to him when he opened the photo sharing app that August day!

Related: Private Investigator ARRESTED Trying To Serve Taylor Swift Deposition Papers

On Wednesday, the Shape of You singer took the stage for SiriuxSM’s Small Stage Series concert, but before he could do that, he answered a burning question of Andy Cohen’s:

“How did you find out about the engagement?”

And the English singer’s response may surprise you! He matter of factly told the TV personality:

“Instagram.”

Oof! Andy expressed his surprise, responding, “Instagram? Like everyone else? You didn’t even get a DM in advance?” And Ed doubled down, confirming:

“No.”

So much for being besties with Tay Tay!

As for if he’s heard any of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, he gave the same one-word response:

“No.”

See the clip (below)!

What are your thoughts on this surprising news, Perezcious readers?? Based on the one-word answers, do they have beef now?? We checked — and Ed never liked her post despite admitting to seeing it. Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Taylor Swift/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]