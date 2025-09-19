Taylor Swift's Cocktail Isn't TOO Expensive -- But Travis Kelce's Steakhouse Does Have A $345 Entree!

How much does it cost to live like Taylor Swift for a few minutes? Less than you’d think! You just have to visit the brand new 1587 Prime in Kansas City!

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce‘s steakhouse has finally opened to the public, and that means we finally know how much it costs to eat there! It’s not cheap, but it’s not as bad as many feared. Heck, we remember some folks saying this was out of their tax bracket! For a fancy, once-in-a-while dining experience it doesn’t seem outrageous! Though, you know, the bill can definitely balloon there with a couple choice items… Let’s dive into the menu a bit!

The Alchemy

We don’t know about all you Swifties out there, but when we first saw the video of that magical cocktail named for Tay’s song we wanted to see it in person! We also wondered how much the enchanting experience would cost!

Beautiful, right? Turns out it’s not a life-changing price. You can order The Alchemy for just $22. It ain’t two-buck chuck, but if you’ve ever had drinks out in a big city, you know that price isn’t out of the ordinary either.

Other cocktails are in the same ballpark, with non-alcoholic drinks considerably less.

Sides

The sides, which include mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, truffle fries, grilled carrots, and sautéed spinach, are all $16 — with the exception of a twice-baked potato which will run you $24.

Photos: Tayvis Enjoy Loved-Up Date Night For Patrick Mahomes’ 30th Birthday!

If you were wondering how a baked potato ended up so expensive — that thing includes creme fraîché, beef bacon, and black truffle. Sounds like a fancy tater.

Entrees – The Big One!

Most of the entrees tend to be in the $20-$40 range, depending on the size and meatiness of the dish. A big exception is the Spaghetti with Wagyu Meatballs at $68. But that’s explicitly portioned for two.

You get pricier depending on the meat involved. The Roasted Branzino (European sea bass) is $63. The Twin Lobster Tails are $76.

And then there’s the steak… This must be some prime beef because the smallest cut is a 6-ounce Petite Filet that’ll run you $59. The prices run up from there, as do the sizes. And once you get to an offensive lineman-sized cut, you’re really talking about spending some money! A 40-ounce Wagyu Tomahawk, with beef sourced exclusively from Snake River Farms Gold in Melba, Idaho? That’ll run you $345! Wow. Big steak, big price.

Dessert

We’d be surprised if anyone still had room for dessert after some of these item descriptions. But if you do, you’re going to spend around $16-18 on a Cast Iron Chocolate Chip Cookie, a slice of cake, or some Apple Pie à la Mode.

You can see the complete menu, with all the prices, HERE.

[Image via Travis Kelce/1587 Prime/Instagram.]