Why Naming Taylor Swift's Drink At Travis Kelce's Steakhouse Was SO 'Important' To Him, Per Bestie Patrick Mahomes!

It was crucial for Travis Kelce to name a drink after his new fiancée when it came time for the Kansas City Chiefs star to start setting up his new steakhouse!

In case you haven’t heard, Travis and best pal QB Patrick Mahomes have partnered up to launch the 1587 Prime steakhouse in Kansas City. Along with great steaks, the high-stakes spot is setting out a ton of custom cocktails. And that includes one named for Taylor Swift!

During an appearance this week on The Drive, a show on Kansas City’s 610 Sports Radio, the 29-year-old quarterback revealed a bit about the drink itself. While Pat admitted that he wasn’t much of a drinker, he said other people are already giving high praise to it:

“I’m not a big liquor drinker myself, but from everybody I’ve heard from, it’s a really good drink and obviously wanted to have an ode to Taylor and how important she is, not only to us but this city as well.”

Awww! That sounds fun and meaningful. And she is super important to the team — and to KC in general!

Oh, and the drink sounds delicious, too. It is a clarified citrus vodka blend with dry curaçao, aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime and oolong tea. Yum!

But wait… what did Pat mean about it being an “ode to Taylor”? Oh, yeah!! THAT!! See, the drink is appropriately called “The Alchemy.” You know, like Taylor’s famous song of the same name which can be heard on her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, and which itself is loaded with not-so-subtle football references! Perezcious readers will recall how the song’s chorus goes:

“So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and / Cut ’em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I’m the one to beat.”

And in one verse, the 35-year-old Swift sings:

“Shirts off, and your friends lift you up over their heads / Beer sticking to the floor / Cheers chanted, cause they said / There was no chance, trying to be / The greatest in the league / Where’s the trophy? / He just comes running over to me.”

So, it seems like it was an easy call for Travis and Pat to name that drink after Taylor!

By the way, The Alchemy is one of FOUR drinks on 1587 Prime’s menu named for Chiefs-adjacent personalities. The others are named for the star QB himself (“Showtime”), Kelce (the “Big Yeti”) and Pat’s wife Brittany Mahomes (the “Queen B”).

