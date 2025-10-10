You Won't BELIEVE How Cool Taylor Swift Was About Zoe Kravitz & Lisa Bonet's Snake Destroying Her House!

Taylor Swift has spent a good portion of her career reclaiming snakes and owning it! So maybe that’s why she was actually surprisingly chill with Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet‘s Burmese python totally destroying her house?

Zoë went on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this year and told the wild tale. She and her momma were staying at Tay’s El Lay mansion when the wildfires were eating up California and they brought along their pet snake. During their stay, though, the slithering serpent known as Orpheus (great name!) ended up getting stuck in the bathroom wall — and they had to completely destroy the singer’s bathroom to save him!

Listen to THAT story (below):

We could understand if T-Swizzle wasn’t too happy about her antique banquette getting chopped up with an axe. But in her final interview of the The Life of a Showgirl press tour, she didn’t seem to upset about it at all! The 35-year-old told Seth Meyers her side of the story on Wednesday night, explaining:

“My first question was, ‘What snake?’ I was unaware of the presence of the snake on the premises.”

Ha! She continued:

“I hate to first-and-last name a friend, but it’s important in this situation. OK, so Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet are holding on to a Burmese python. It’s halfway in the wall. There is a man standing with an axe who just chopped up a custom vintage antique cupboard. There’s splinters on the floor. In my mind, they are looking up over their shoulders. This is an Annie Leibovitz shoot.”

LOLz!!

Leave it to Mz. Swift to find the artistic side of things! The Actually Romantic singer went on to say the whole ordeal was “the chicest thing I ever heard in my life”:

“It just sounds incredible. I’m sad I didn’t see it. All I’m seeing is the elite cheekbones.”

Too funny!

We bet Zoë and Lisa were glad to hear she wasn’t mad, too. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

