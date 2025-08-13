Zoë Kravitz Reveals She 'Completely Destroyed' Taylor Swift's House During LA Fires -- Hear The Crazy Story!

If you let Zoë Kravitz stay at your home… Be prepared for ANYTHING!

The High Fidelity star appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she recalled an absolutely CRAZY story having to do with Taylor Swift’s home and a LOT of carnage! According to the 36-year-old, Tay Tay “was kind enough” to let her and her mother Lisa Bonet stay at her El Lay mansion during the heat of the wildfires in January. But while one disaster may have been averted, another quickly unfolded before Zoë’s very eyes.

The Batman star not only brought her momma along, but also her pet snake Orpheus. And on her last day at Taylor’s, the slithering serpent made a break for it! She told the late night host:

“I was packing up my things and I was saying to my mom, ‘I wanna be a good houseguest. I like to leave places better than I found them. I don’t want her to even know we were here.’ So, I was kind of going around and cleaning up, and I’m downstairs, and she’s upstairs, and my phone rings. It’s my mom. I’m like, ‘That’s weird because we’re in the same house.’ I answer the phone and she goes, ‘Hi,’ and I’m like, ‘Your voice is super high.’ And she’s like, ‘I’m in a little bit of a pickle. Can you come upstairs?’ I go upstairs and the bathroom door is closed, so I open the bathroom door, and she’s, like, crouched in the corner in this weird way.”

Oh goodness… She continued:

“I’m like, ‘What’s going on, dude?’ And she’s like, ‘So… I was washing my face and I had Orpheus, and I just put her down for a second, closed the door, and she found this little hole in the corner.’”

Noooooo!

Related: Calvin Harris Reveals His Beloved Pet Rooster Was ‘Murdered’!

Zoë explained the hole was “next to a banquette that is built into the wall that has two drawers at the bottom.” And Orpheus took upon herself to check out the small opening:

“My mom’s holding the snake’s tail. They’re all muscle, they’re very, very strong. I don’t know what to do. I’m like, ‘OK, maybe this hole goes into the drawers.’ So I get down on the ground, I take the drawers out. No. I start to panic. As it’s happening, the snake is getting further and further [into the hole] … I was panicking so much that my mom likes to say, ‘If I had both hands, I would have slapped you.’ I was freaking out. I’m like, ‘Mom, I can’t bring you anywhere!’”

OMG! Eventually, Zoë and Lisa get Taylor’s house manager involved, and that’s when the real destruction ensued:

“He gets a crowbar and starts having to tear apart this banquette. We’re ripping up the tile. We’re scratching the walls … Now me and my mom are both holding the snake. Completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom and there was this moment where I was like, ‘Either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there’s a snake somewhere in her house.’”

Eventually they DID manage to retrieve Orpheus, and once tensions cooled, Zoë asked the house manager to not tell Taylor about the destruction until after she paid to have it fixed… But that’s not what happened:

“We destroyed the bathroom and I said to her house manager, ‘Obviously, I’m going to pay for everything to be fixed. Please just don’t say anything until it’s fixed.’ I remember calling her and saying, ‘Hey,’ also [in a] very high voice. ‘Hey, I wanted to talk to you about something.’ And she’s like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?’”

LOLz!

Referencing Taylor’s new album The Life of a Showgirl, Seth joked, “I feel like that snake’s gonna get three songs on the next album.”

HA! We’ll just have to wait and see.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]