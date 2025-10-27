Taylor Swift Fans Alert! Dancing With The Stars' Maks Chmerkovskiy Is Really Gonna Piss Off The Swifties With THIS!

Another day, another Dancing with the Stars controversy!

As we’ve been following, this has been one hell of a messy season of DWTS! And this comment from pro Maks Chmerkovskiy is just going to get even more feathers ruffled… Strap in.

While on an episode of wife Peta Murgatroyd‘s podcast, The Penthouse with Peta, Maks name dropped a new pro on the show. Remember the Eras Tour hunk Jan Ravnik that made his debut on this season of the competition series? What an achievement, right? Well, the more seasoned DWTS pro is questioning the showrunners’ choices.

While the topic of Jan’s new spot, Maks said:

“I’m sorry, Jan has absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing with the Stars.”

Whoa!

He wasn’t done there. He continued to slam the dancer:

“There’s zero foundation technique, quality, understanding of the partnership. Bro, I’m getting emotional. It is absurd, and this is unreal how blind we have to be and God forbid say what’s obviously there.”

OMG… Wow. We can’t believe he’s going after his colleague like that! But not just him…

Maks even went on to bash Jan’s recent foxtrot dance with his partner, Jen Affleck:

“He had no idea what foxtrot is supposed to look like. How are you going to expect him to teach it and deliver that message in a format that is completely different from even ballroom dancing? We had this criticism weeks ago, and I’m like, ‘Bro is anybody going to explain it to him?'”

Wild!! Maks said he held out some hope for Jan’s dancing, but ultimately he thinks Taylor Swift‘s backup dancer fell “off the cliff”.

But even after all this s**t-talking, he claims he has nothing against Jan! Maks claimed:

“Jan, whoever he is, I have zero against him whatsoever. No way, this was a missed opportunity.”

Huh? Peta jumped in with her own sour opinions of Jan, too. She said Jen has been at a “disadvantage” because of her pro partner’s instruction:

“I feel bad because she’s not getting taught the basics that she needs to. She’s not getting taught the base of the dance.”

Meanwhile, Maks backtracked a bit and claimed “it’s not Jan’s fault” he doesn’t have ballroom dance experience. What a thing to say after bashing him so much!

To give one final blow, Maks even claimed the only reason Jan is there isn’t because of his skill — but because of Mz. Swift:

“They hired him. He’s a Taylor Swift dancer. It’s the obvious reason why he is hired. Apart from that, he’s a lovely guy. He looks great. He obviously is a great dancer. Hiring a non-ballroom dancer to teach ballroom dancing to a celebrity as a job is outrageous.”

Ouch! What is even the point of pretending to do some kind of compliment sandwich when you’re basically advocating for the man to get fired??

Maks added that “there were people that had come on that didn’t have the expertise, but they immediately integrated different” from Jan. As far as Peta’s suggestion, she said:

“He should have been a part of troupe. He should have learned, gone to ballroom classes.”

Watch for yourself around the 1:04:45 mark (below):

The world of dance is seriously cutthroat, no doubt! But was this too much? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

