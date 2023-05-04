Matty Healy Stopped Kissing Fans In Honor Of 'Queen' Taylor Swift -- Even Before Romance Rumors Sparked!

Matty Healy is changing his ways now that he’s reportedly with Taylor Swift!

For those who don’t know, The 1975 frontman has — or had — a tradition of kissing fans at concerts. Here he is in action back in December giving a 22-year-old superfan her first kiss ever.

The practice had plenty of critics already, but it took the presence of his crush to put him on his best behavior. Months before romance rumors sparked between the musicians, Matty told an audience he wouldn’t be kissing anyone because Mz. Swift was in the house. In TikTok footage captured of the January concert in London, he announced:

“I’m not kissing anybody in front of Taylor Swift, have some respect. In front of the queen, it’s not happening.”

Hah! Perhaps this is when sparks started to fly??

Related: Taylor Swift DELETES Post & Links To Song About Ex-Boyfriend Joe Alwyn!

Ch-ch-check it out:

Aw! Such a gentleman, we guess? LOLz!

Of course, fans there got a much better treat than a peck from the rock singer. During the show, Taylor took the stage by herself for a special acoustic set in between the two acts of the headliner’s concert. Take a listen to her cover of The City as well as Anti-Hero:

Matty really let TayTay steal the spotlight at his own show! We bet he was already starting to have feelings!

Without his crush’s attendance, the 34-year-old crooner typically makes out with some lucky fans at each of his shows — with consent, of course. But now that he might have a new girl in his life, he’s tightening the reins!

As we covered, The Sun revealed earlier this week that the singers are secretly an item and “madly in love.” They have reportedly been dating for less than two months, after T. Swizzle’s split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Joe and Taylor supposedly “actually split” in February, a couple months before we learned about it, so there “was absolutely no crossover” between the two men. An insider shared:

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

The new lovebirds could be taking a huge step in their blossoming love story THIS weekend, too! The source claimed the couple plans to go public with their relationship during The Eras Tour‘s stint in Nashville, where Matty will take the stage with the Midnights artist. That said… The 1975 is currently in the Philippines performing on Thursday — so he’ll have to race back to the States fast if he’s going to accomplish that!

Related: JoJo Siwa Explains How Childhood Fame Messed Up Her Sex Life!

On how they’ve been keeping in touch amid their busy schedules, the insider noted:

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of FaceTiming and texting but she cannot wait to see him again.”

Hmm. Will Taylor really go public with Matty this weekend?! Will he kiss a fan named Taylor in concert??

That would be a major twist of events compared to her super tight-lipped relationship with the Conversations with Friends star! But she hasn’t been afraid to step out for glam paparazzi shots post-split, so it does seem like she’s ready to embrace the spotlight in all aspects of her life! What do you think of this rumored romance?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]