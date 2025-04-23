Taylor Swift & Hugh Jackman To Be Served This Week In Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Lawsuit! But...

The time has come. The A-listers are expected to be served some time this week in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni‘s heated It Ends With Us legal battle.

According to a DailyMail.com insider on Tuesday, Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman will “definitely be served this week”:

“It could happen at any time.”

The pop star has apparently been “waiting” for this moment. Dreading may be the right word. That said, she’s been remarkably hard to track down — so we don’t know if this will be so easy!

Taylor has been in hiding, going on secret romantic vacations with her boyfriend Travis Kelce the last few months. A Florida artist has been struggling to serve her in a copyright infringement lawsuit. The songwriter is reportedly so hard to find, it could jeopardize that whole legal battle (as it has in the past) — all because she can’t actually serve Tay! So, we’ll see if the Lively and Baldoni camps have better luck…

As Perezcious readers know, Taylor has been dragged into this legal battle after the Gossip Girl star ensured she was around for a pivotal script meeting with the Jane the Virgin alum. She was also referenced in texts as one of Blake’s “dragons” backing her up. Justin has accused Blake of using her famous friends against him to pressure him into complying with what she wanted on the project. The whole thing caused a big rift between the friends, which they’ve only just recently resolved earlier this month. We have a feeling being subpoenaed is going to stir some drama up again…

As for Hugh’s involvement, he’s become a good friend to the couple after co-starring with Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine. It’s partially his involvement in the blockbuster that Baldoni’s people want to question him about. As in, what does he know about the controversial Nicepool character and whether Justin was being targeted by it. It’s also believed he may have important insight into Ryan’s involvement in It Ends With Us, as the films were in production at the same time. With his close ties to the couple, it’s not shocking people want to know what he has to say about all this!

