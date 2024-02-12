Watch Taylor Swift POUND Beers Watching The Super Bowl!

Hey, folks who think Taylor Swift doesn’t belong at a football game? Take a gander at this counterpoint!

The Blank Space singer could be seen at one point during the game — which was not going great for her man Travis Kelce — just throwing back beers!

Seriously, watch the pop star destroy a full cup and slam the empty on the table!

LOLz! Wow!

Turns out gurl can throw ’em back! She may even give Travis and Jason Kelce a run for their money! Watch the brothers do their own drinking competition (below)!

Could Tay compete? Maybe so…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/New Heights/YouTube.]