Taylor Swift Ends Kanye West's Billboard Streak With The Tortured Poets Department Return To #1!

It’s the end of Kanye West‘s reign on the Billboard 200… thanks to his nemesis.

With the rapper’s newest project Vultures 2, in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, many fans were eager to see how it would place on the music charts — but those fans weren’t prepared for Taylor Swift! What would’ve been the Yeezy founder’s 11th album to hit number 1 on the charts was blocked by a surge in purchases of the pop star’s April release The Tortured Poets Department.

In numbers, Ye’s album sold 107,000 units in the past week, while Tay Tay’s spiked and sold 142,000. WOW! Swifties never forget!

Raking up nearly 40,000 more units on a months-old album is an impressive feat, and it kicked the Donda rapper right down to number 2, ending his streak for number 1 albums. Of course, this comes in the midst of the pair’s years-long and well-known feud — and it looks like T-Swizzle is coming out on top this time!

