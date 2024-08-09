Fan Demands Taylor Swift Reimburse Her Travel Expenses To Vienna -- But Swifties Are NOT On Board #ScammedByTaylorSwift Campaign!

The Swifties won’t stand for anyone trying to blame Taylor Swift for the cancellation of her Eras Tour shows in Vienna!

As we previously reported, authorities arrested two men on Wednesday after discovering they planned to “kill as many people as possible outside” the Ernst Happel Stadium, where the pop star was set to perform for three nights this week. So scary! While police managed to stop the terrorist attack before anyone was harmed, all the shows were canceled “for everyone’s safety.” Barracuda Music, the group putting on the concerts, announced on Instagram:

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety. All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.”

Of course, fans are disappointed by the news. While tickets will be refunded, many traveled far and wide to see Taylor in Austria, some for the first time, and shelled out a ton of money to make it happen. However, most also knew that canceling was a good call because what matters most is everyone is safe at the end of the day. On the other hand, unfortunately, not everyone was as understanding…

One enraged fan named Ashley went as far as to claim Taylor “scammed” her and everyone else attending the Vienna shows! No, we’re not kidding. The woman claimed on X (Twitter) she spent roughly $2,182 total on an outfit, flight, hotel, and tickets to The Eras Tour and demanded the singer reimburse her for it all after the cancellation before inviting people to join her “#scammedbytaylorswift” campaign! She wrote in a since-deleted post:

“I need a full refund on everything, not just the tickets. Everyone join my hashtag #scammedbytaylorswift.”

What the f**k?!

We get it she’s upset. What happened sucks. But come on! Saying Taylor “scammed” you is just so wrong. It’s not like the shows were canceled because of the weather, or she had a cold! Normally, Taylor pushes through and still performs in those kinds of situations. This was completely different. It was called off since thousands of actual lives were at stake here due to a terrorist threat! It was better to be safe than sorry! So, no, Taylor did not scam anyone.

Once the fandom noticed this social media user’s post, they also made that clear to her — and anyone else trying to get “#scammedbytaylorswift” trending. They wrote on the platform:

“flights, outfits and hotels can be rebooked, new income will replace the money spent but nothing can replace lives lost. you weren’t scammed by taylor swift, in fact she may have saved your life” “This woman cannot be for f**king real. Please. There was a legitimate terrorist attack threat against the stadium. Your tickets are getting refunded. YOU chose to fly into Vienna. YOU chose to get two nights at a hotel. That’s not their f**king problem. It’s yours.” “Iget your angry but read the room; three kids lost their lives last week at a Taylor themed event be thankful that the government took action and stopped it happening to you” “SERIOUSLY?! You guys are so damn selfish!!! Imagine if Taylor didn’t cancel and got killed! You’d never be able to live with yourselves. I get it sucks but omfg if that’s how you’re going to behave, just leave the fandom. And if you’re really that butthurt on how much you spent” “you weren’t scammed by taylor swift. your safety was prioritized. hope this helps!” “WTFFFF is #scammedbytaylorswift YOU. HAVE. YOUR. F**KING. LIFE.” “A horrific tragedy was STOPPED! So grateful that it was bc we see so many tragedy’s that weren’t too many times. Those that are on some entitled high horse saying #scammedbytaylorswift take a step back and think in reality for just a damn minute.” “The fact that some people have the nerve and gull to act like this when so many people’s LIVES were at stake, including their OWN and Taylor’s. I get you’re upset and rightfully so, but this is not it.” “If you’re tweeting out #scammedbytaylorswift , you need to get your priorities straight. Money comes back, you only have one life. The government is doing its job by protecting its residents & tourists.” “‘scammedbytaylorswift’ girl taylor did not scam anyone, insane safety risk for everyone that wouldve went” “#scammedbytaylorswift ?? GIRL your life (and the life of many others) was possibly saved by this cancellation. Taylor don’t own you anything. If you had travel insurance, you could had some refund of half of this stuff”

As you can imagine, Taylor is also most likely rocked by the ordeal, as an attack while on tour is her “biggest fear” following the Manchester bombing. Instead of trying to spark a whole campaign accusing her of scamming folks, have a little compassion.

Ashely should be realizing how lucky she was! There have been terror attacks that weren’t caught early, and if this had been one she could have been at the center of a massacre. If anything, she was saved, not scammed.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

