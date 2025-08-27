The Jeweler Behind Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Hinted At Travis Kelce's Proposal WEEKS AGO!

Did y’all catch these Easter eggs??

Travis Kelce finally popped the question to Taylor Swift about two weeks ago, something they happily announced on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs player went all out for the unique and vintage engagement ring, which he designed with Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry. And it turns out she’s been teasing this reveal for WEEKS! Ah!

The jeweler started hinting at this massive collaboration on the company’s website when a new collection was revealed… called “From The Vault”! OMG. That’s totally a reference to Taylor’s Vault tracks on her re-recorded albums! The collection is currently featured on the homepage of the website, and most of the pricey items have already sold out. See HERE. Per The US Sun, it was first launched weeks ago!

Another big clue dropped more than a month ago, on July 25, when a video of the artist making a ring was released with the cryptic caption on Instagram:

“Call it what you want but I’m never going for just ‘beautiful'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kindred Lubeck ✦ Artifex Fine Jewelry (@artifexfine)

That’s gotta be a reference to Tay’s song, Call It What You Want! Whoa!

The clues were all there… We wonder if this is a jewelry designer Taylor was familiar with and these clues were on purpose? Did Travis want to spread some Easter eggs of his own? Or did this designer risk spoiling the news?? Hmm. Let us know what you think (below)!

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]