Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Scott Wolf's Wife Kelley Arrested For Harassment Amid Divorce, Insists She's 'No Danger To Anyone'! Taylor Swift Is A Mastermind! How She Used Numerology To Pick Exact Right Time To Announce Travis Kelce Engagement! Taylor Swift's Ex Taylor Lautner Reacts To Her Engagement To Travis Kelce! Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Posts Cryptic Message About Choosing ‘Joy’ Amid His Engagement To Taylor Swift Whoa! Taylor Swift's Former BFF Karlie Kloss Reacts To Travis Kelce Engagement News! Shanna Moakler Shows Off Bikini Body After Weight Loss! Jason & Kylie Kelce React To Taylor Swift & Travis' Engagement! SNL Star Announces He's Leaving -- Says 'Sometimes It Was Toxic As Hell' The Internet Reacts To Taylor Swift Getting Engaged To Travis Kelce: 'I Believe In Love Again' Patrick & Brittany Mahomes React To Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Engagement! Lil Nas X Speaks Out For The First Time Following Arrest And Felony Charges! Kelly Osbourne RIPS ‘Disrespectful Dirtbag’ Becky Lynch Over Ozzy Insults On WWE

Taylor Swift

The Jeweler Behind Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Hinted At Travis Kelce's Proposal WEEKS AGO!

The Jeweler Behind Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Hinted At Travis Kelce's Proposal WEEKS AGO!

Did y’all catch these Easter eggs??

Travis Kelce finally popped the question to Taylor Swift about two weeks ago, something they happily announced on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs player went all out for the unique and vintage engagement ring, which he designed with Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry. And it turns out she’s been teasing this reveal for WEEKS! Ah!

Related: Taylor & Travis Wedding Planning: Martha Stewart Offers Her Services!!

The jeweler started hinting at this massive collaboration on the company’s website when a new collection was revealed… called “From The Vault”! OMG. That’s totally a reference to Taylor’s Vault tracks on her re-recorded albums! The collection is currently featured on the homepage of the website, and most of the pricey items have already sold out. See HERE. Per The US Sun, it was first launched weeks ago!

Another big clue dropped more than a month ago, on July 25, when a video of the artist making a ring was released with the cryptic caption on Instagram:

“Call it what you want but I’m never going for just ‘beautiful'”

That’s gotta be a reference to Tay’s song, Call It What You Want! Whoa!

The clues were all there… We wonder if this is a jewelry designer Taylor was familiar with and these clues were on purpose? Did Travis want to spread some Easter eggs of his own? Or did this designer risk spoiling the news?? Hmm. Let us know what you think (below)!

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 27, 2025 12:30pm PDT

Share This