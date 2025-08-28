Got A Tip?

Selena Gomez

How Selena Gomez & More Of Taylor Swift's Besties Reacted To Her Engagement News!

Just like the fans, Taylor Swift’s friends couldn’t be happier for their girl!

After the pop star announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on Tuesday, several of her pals took to Instagram this week to congratulate the couple! Her longtime bestie Selena Gomez reacted on Wednesday, re-sharing the proposal photos along with the caption:

“When bestie gets engaged”

The actress also re-shared a resurfaced tweet of the love advice Tay gave her back in April 2009. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

(c) Selena Gomez/Instagram

Related: How Blake Lively Reacted To Ex-BFF Taylor Swift’s Engagement News!

Aww! It’s great that both Taylor and Selena found their person! Sabrina Carpenter posted the adorable pics of the Cruel Summer artist and Travis on IG Stories, as well as a bunch of heart emojis. Take a look (below):

How Selena Gomez & More Of Taylor Swift's Besties Reacted To Her Engagement News!
(c) Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

And, of course, Taylor’s best friend from high school Abigail Anderson offered her congratulations! Alongside the engagement pictures, she wrote:

“This

So cute!!! Cara Delevingne couldn’t contain her excitement, posting tons of fiery hearts with Taylor and Travis’ post. See (below):

How Selena Gomez & More Of Taylor Swift's Besties Reacted To Her Engagement News!
(c) Cara Delevingne/Instagram

According to a video posted to TikTok, Gracie Abrams gave a shout-out to Tay before performing their song Us in Mexico City on Tuesday:

“I feel like we should be saying a big congratulations to Taylor, who’s not here, but everybody, just congratulations to her. I feel like she’s here with us tonight because of this song.”

@jessicagolich

Omg how sweet!!! Gracie Abrams stops her show to say congrats to Tayvis ???????? #gracieabramstayvis #gracieabramsmexico #taylorswifttraviskelceengaged #swifties

♬ original sound – JessicaGolich

Todrick Hall, who worked with Tay during the Reputation and Lover eras, wrote on IG Stories:

“AGHGHGHGHKJGH CONGRATS @TAYLORSWIFT.”

He also posted (and later deleted) a longer congratulatory message. Check it out (below):

They must be so excited for Taylor!! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Abigail Anderson/Taylor Swift/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]

Aug 28, 2025 09:00am PDT

