Joe Alwyn & Hunter Schafer?!? Why Fans Think Taylor Swift's Ex Might Be Getting Romantic With Euphoria Star!

Are Joe Alwyn and Hunter Schafer a thing??

Taylor Swift fans are now speculating something could be up with the actors! The speculation all comes from a fan who admittedly wanted to start a rumor. In the since-deleted X (Twitter) post shared this week, a fan playfully teased, “Can I start a rumor.” And that they did! They then shared a photo of Joe and Hunter smiling as they attended the Cannes Film Festival.

Related: Is Taylor Hinting Exes BEFORE Travis Didn’t Support Her Music?!?

As you may recall, they were both in the film Kinds of Kindness, which was released last June. They both had small roles and didn’t have any scenes together, but they still did a ton of promo together, including at Cannes, where they were often seen having a great time together. Another fan posted a video of them walking together at the event, captioning it on Monday:

“literally been rooting for this they look so good together”

Ch-ch-check it out:

literally been rooting for this they look so good together pic.twitter.com/1IinametsL https://t.co/0YoT4vxWBH — nightwing (@kmlefleur) October 6, 2025

Cute!

There may be more clues there’s a real connection forming. Swifties noticed Joe liked the 26-year-old’s Instagram posts, such as pics of her getting ready for the Met Gala in May. Hmm…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter (@hunterschafer)

This could obviously mean nothing. They could just be friends after having worked together! Plenty of friends like each other’s photos. But then again, these snaps are sexy AF, so, you never know…

Hunter’s been dropping likes on the 34-year-old’s page too, such as on this post from July 2024:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Alwyn (@joe.alwyn)

Taking to social media to react to the dating rumors, folks wrote:

“She reminds him of Taylor” “I mean Hunter is his exact type” “it couple.” “I LOVEEEE this rumour” “POWER COUPLE and I hated him who would have thought huh” “wait, i see the vision.” “She is his type, so…” “theyd be so beautiful together its insane” “waaaaaaaaait im seeing it” “you know what? hell yeah”

Neither Joe nor Hunter has commented on the speculation at this time. It comes as his ex Taylor’s romance with Travis Kelce has been at center stage with the release of her loved-up new record, The Life of a Showgirl. Joe notoriously preferred a much more private romance — something Hunter could be aligned with. She famously dated her Euphoria co-star Dominic Fike in 2022 to 2023, but has always been pretty hush-hush about her romantic life. Maybe they’d be a good fit??

What do YOU think? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via NBC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]