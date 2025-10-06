How Taylor Swift's MOM Reacted To Her Explicit Song About Travis Kelce's Wood! OMG, Andrea!

Taylor Swift REALLY put it all out there when she released her song Wood! We mean, we got to hear all the tea about her fiancé’s skills, size, and a lot more… but unfortunately so did her mom, Andrea Swift.

Travis Kelce‘s “redwood”, as his lady so politely put it in her song from The Life of a Showgirl, has been a hot topic since Friday’s album release! And on Monday, Tay Tay was asked about what her mom thought about his love being, ahem, the key that opened her thighs. The 35-year-old pop star told the Morning Mashup of her mom’s reaction to Wood:

“I think that she thinks that that song is about superstitions. Which it absolutely is.”

She’s blocking out the sexual innuendos? Yup! The whole crew was laughing at how sweet Andrea is for that!

Taylor continued:

“That’s the joy of the double entendre. That song, you could read that song for people and it just goes right over their head. That song, you see in that song what you wanna see in that song.”

Ha! In denial much?? We mean, come on, it’s pretty damn clear what she’s singing about! No shame in the game, Mz. Swift! Although, it’s awesome Andrea is seeing the deeper meanings here, too (no pun intended). She loves her daughter’s incredible artistry.

Listen for yourself (below):

Seriously, too funny. Momma Swift, your little girl is all grown up! We can’t even imagine what her dad, Scott Swift, thought… Ha!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Graham Norton/Good Morning America/YouTube/WENN]