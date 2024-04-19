Joe Alwyn Wanted To Keep His Ill-Fated Relationship With Taylor Swift Personal... So Much For That!

Joe Alwyn was ready to keep the privacy sign on his and Taylor Swift‘s door, but things didn’t work out that way! (Maybe because she’s one of the hottest singers in the world? C’mon, Joe.)

With the release of The Tortured Poets Department we’ve gotten a lot of insight into the 34-year-old’s recent relationships, including her exes Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn. It’s become pretty clear over the course of all of the info we’ve gotten that her six year long relationship with the British actor came crashing down in part due to mindset differences, and if you believe this source for People, they’re confirming exactly what most of us are thinking.

On Friday an insider for the outlet came forward to say back when Joe and Taylor first started dating, his friends were shocked:

“[The relationship] took a lot of people by surprise, but he wasn’t showing off in some way.”

And that “not showing off” style is exactly what he kept through the course of their romance. Despite The Manuscript singer admitting ages ago she likes her love to be public, The Favourite star wanted their time together to be “his own personal story”. It sounds like they were just doomed from the start, sadly.

Of course, in Tay Tay’s new song Fresh Out the Slammer it sounds like she’s hinting at just that. She sings:

“Another summer taking cover / Rolling thunder, he don’t understand me / Splintered back in winter / Silent dinner, bitter he was with her in dreams”

Listen for yourself (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]