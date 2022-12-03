Taylor Swift Fans SUE Ticketmaster Over Eras Tour Presale Disaster!

The Swifties are seeking revenge!

As we reported, millions of Taylor Swift fans were pissed last month when they waited in an hours-long online queue on Ticketmaster and experienced technical difficulties — resulting in many people not getting their hands on a single ticket for The Eras Tour. It was a complete disaster, to say the least! It was so bad the ticketing service canceled the general ticket sale due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

Live Nation Entertainment – Ticketmaster’s owner – attempted to place the blame on the 32-year-old superstar and her fans for the debacle. However, Tay wasn’t standing for it! She slammed the company on Instagram Stories shortly afterward, saying:

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Ticketmaster ended up issuing an apology to Taylor and Swifties on Twitter, writing:

“We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened.”

But it’s safe to say fans have some Bad Blood with the company right now, refusing to accept Ticketmaster’s lackluster apology. The Department of Justice already opened an investgation into Live Nation over their abuse of power with its “multibillion-dollar” monopoly. And now, TMZ reported on Friday that a couple of dozen fans from all over the country have filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations after getting shut out from the presale for the Karma artist’s tour!

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, fans said Ticketmaster was supposed to send the “verified” fan codes on November 14 in order to give everyone access to the presale. However, they stated thousands of people either did not receive their promised code or were sent faulty ones.

The docs further accused them of “intentional deception,” claiming that because the business controls a majority of the ticket sale market and secondary market, they were “eager to allow” scalpers to enter the presale, so they would get the “additional fees” for every resold ticket. Basically, the fans alleged Ticketmaster was trying to double-dip, leading to many Swifties being left empty-handed!

In the lawsuit, fans noted that even if Ticketmaster didn’t intentionally try to let scalpers and bots into the presale, they were still ill-prepared for the number of people who were trying to score tickets to the tour. So participants of the suit are suing in L.A. County – where the headquarters of Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation is located – for “ill-gotten gains” they obtained during the debacle. They also asked the court to slam the company with a civil fine of $2,500 for each violation.

Damn… Don’t mess with the Swifties, y’all!

