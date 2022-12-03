Reddit Users Take Over Kanye West’s Page To Share Taylor Swift & Holocaust Awareness Posts Amid Antisemitism

Kanye West has burned even more bridges, this time with many of his Reddit stans.

As you’ve likely seen, the 45-year-old rapper’s fanbase has remained loyal to him, even as his rants became increasingly problematic and offensive over the past year. No matter what Ye did – whether it be harassing Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian or spewing antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media – his followers continued to express their love for the artist and give him a pass because he created his 2007 album Graduation. So messed up…

But following the Yeezy brand head’s disgusting interview with Alex Jones, in which he praised Adolf Hitler and Nazis and later posted a horrific picture of a swastika on Twitter, it appears people on the producer’s Reddit page have finally decided to dump Kanye once and for all. More than that, they’ve even rebranded the subreddit to focus on his longtime rival: Taylor Swift.

As you know, Kanye and Taylor have feuded ever since the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when he stormed the stage to interrupt her Best Video by a Female Artist Award acceptance speech. Things escalated in 2016 when he released the track Famous, which included the lyrics:

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous.”

The Karma artist slammed the line, but he and Kim leaked a phone conversation where she seemingly approved the lyrics. Now, it looks like fans have ditched Kanye to side with Tay amid his continued hate speech! On the page, which has over 700,000 subscribers, one user first shared a picture of the 32-year-old singer, declaring:

“This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run fellas.”

Others seemed to approve, as their post quickly went viral, amassing more than 38,000 upvotes and nearly 1,000 comments. See some of the reactions (below):

“Change the subreddit name to Kanye (Taylor’s Version)” “I absolutely loathed [Swift] back in 2016/17 just because I took Ye’s side in their beef. Kinda regret it now that I like some of her music and it’s awfully clear that Kanye is a horrible person.” “Someone start a petition to have her make Graduation: Taylor’s Version” “Swifties stay winning” “Taylor made Kanye famous” “It’s Ye. Hi. I’m the problem. It’s Ye.” “I mean, Folklore is way better than anything Ye has done in several years.” “We all swifties now. I said what I said”

While there were plenty of posts about Taylor, fans also flooded the page with more serious content to counter the misinformation and rhetoric spread by Kanye. Many users shared graphic images and information about Hitler’s horrific actions against the Jewish community, such as footage of machinery removing bodies in concentration camps. Posts were also dedicated to victims of the Holocaust, including Anne Frank.

