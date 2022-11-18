Taylor Swift FINALLY Addresses Ticketmaster's Disastrous Eras Tour Presale -- & With Shade!!

Taylor Swift is clapping back amid the whole Ticketmaster fiasco!!

On Friday, the artist released a statement on her Instagram Stories to address the complete disaster that was her Eras Tour Verified Fan Presale earlier this week! If you weren’t one of the “14 million people” trying to get tickets to Tay’s upcoming concerts on Tuesday, it might be hard for you to imagine the epic chaos that occurred, seemingly at the hands of the lack of preparation on the ticketing agent’s side. As we previously reported on Thursday, parent company Live Nation Entertainment‘s chairman, Greg Maffei, was quick to point fingers at the Anti-Hero‘s team and fans for the high demand and therefore crash of their servers.

Well, let Taylor tell you she was NOT having that! Nuh-uh.

Ch-ch-check out her poignant message (below):

“Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this specifically to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with theses relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

The 32-year-old songstress continued:

“There is a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved going forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them. And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be here. You have no idea how much that means.”

For those following, today was originally the date set for the sale of her General Public tickets, which was canceled at the last minute on Thursday in an announcement made by Ticketmaster. What a disaster. And by the sounds of the last paragraph of Swift’s statement, it sounds like it’s really out of her hands at this point. She already squeezed in countless additional days to her tour to accommodate the high demand, so it just doesn’t sound feasible to add more without risking her own physical and mental health.

Taylor’s peeved, y’all, and we wouldn’t be surprised if she takes down Live Nation Entertainment herself! Because as Swifties know by now, it’s that Karma is real:

“My pennies made your crown / Trick me once, trick me twice / Don’t you know that cash ain’t the only price? / It’s coming back around / And I keep my side of the street clean / You wouldn’t know what I mean / ‘Cause karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend / Karma’s a relaxing thought / Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not? / Sweet like honey, karma is a cat / Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me / Flexing like a goddamn acrobat / Me and karma vibe like that.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF on this huge embarrassment in the comments (below)!

