Watch Taylor Swift Scare The Hell Out Of Herself While Filming Fortnight Music Video!

Taylor Swift may be a fearless fighter of apartment fires, but even she’s capable of scaring the hell out of herself!

The megastar shared a behind-the-scenes video of her Fortnight music video with Post Malone on Friday, and it’s full of fascinating making-of moments. But the opening seconds are just too funny!

An enraged Tay picks up a desk and hurls it through a mirror — only the desk bounces right off and towards her face! And watching Tay go from badass mental patient to scared girly girl is frankly ADORABLE!

Watch the fantastically real moment and so much more (below)!

[Image via Taylor Swift/YouTube.]