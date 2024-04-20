Taylor Swift & Post Malone Drop Fortnight Music Video Following TTPD Release!

Taylor Swift has officially released the first music video for The Tortured Poets Department era!

On Friday the 34-year-old songstress kicked off her newest era when she released her eleventh studio album, followed up by the first music video! The lead single of the album is called Fortnight and features Post Malone as a collaborator — a huge moment in Swiftie and Malonial history!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Wow!!

T-Swizzle never disappoints, and with Posty’s creativity that just makes it all the better. What do U think of the Fortnight music video, Perezcious readers? Do U have a favorite part? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/Nicky Nelson/WENN.com]