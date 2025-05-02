Taylor Swift & Hailee Steinfeld Fans Devastated By Never-Before-Seen Pics Of Them Together... Now That They Don't Seem To Be Friends Anymore!

Aww! What a bittersweet pic!

Ahead of the release of his new single, Ed Sheeran has got the pop culture world looking back at their Old Phone with his new @teddysoldphone Instagram account. Amongst all the throwback snaps, he included a few of his bestie Taylor Swift — one in particular showing a moment in time where she was also close friends with Hailee Steinfeld.

In the post, which he captioned “mid tour beach trip” referencing his time on the Red Tour, the pic showed Tay and Hailee hanging off of one another as they walked down a beach. See for yourself (below):

So cute! There was also another pic of the pair posted to the account seemingly from the same day, where they were having pizza at a restaurant:

But it’s got fans sad, as it seems the Anti-Hero songstress isn’t friends with her old pal anymore…

Social media users expressed how heartbroken they are after seeing these throwback pics, writing:

“Taylee crumbs… I miss them” “Please God bring my family back together” “This is so sad lol” “We used to be a proper country” “Take me back to 2013 PLEASE”

Although their friendship dates back to the 2010s, the pair haven’t been spotted together since 2019 at their mutual friend Gigi Hadid’s birthday party. A lot of speculation has surrounded their friendship — or lack thereof — in recent years.

