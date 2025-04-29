Taylor Swift Shades Kanye West In Resurfaced Note To Ed Sheeran!

Ed Sheeran is sharing a throwback pic reminding everyone how hilariously Taylor Swift shaded Kanye West… an act that’s aged like fine wine!

In preparation for his new song Old Phone, the Shape Of You singer created an Instagram account to house a bunch of old pictures from the early days of his career. Among a bunch of never-before-seen selfies and fun new deets about the good old days, fans noticed a particular post he made about Tay Tay!

In the pic, Ed is holding a jar of jam the Anti-Hero songstress gifted him way back in 2013. The writing on the label of the jam, though, took a jab at Ye. Mz. Swift wrote:

Yo Ed — I’m really happy 4 you and I’m gonna let you finish but this is the best jam of all-time. — T”

LOLz!

A reference to THAT 2009 VMAs moment we remember All Too Well. In the caption of the post, the 34-year-old commented:

“it was pretty good jam”

See the post (below):

Ha! Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

