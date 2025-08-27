Taylor Swift Is A Mastermind! How She Used Numerology To Pick Exact Right Time To Announce Travis Kelce Engagement!

OMG! Taylor Swift really does think about everything!

The whole world freaked the f**k out when Taylor and Travis Kelce dropped that engagement announcement on Instagram on Tuesday. It was so unexpected and seemed to hit the internet at such a random time — except, there was NOTHING random about this!

We all know the singer loves adding meaning to everything little thing she does. And earlier this month when she was on the New Heights podcast, she opened up about her love of numerology — something she utilized to decide when to tell her fans she’s getting married!

If you don’t know, numerology is all about the connection between numbers and events. It’s the belief that numbers can hold important significance in people’s lives, something Tay and Trav’s romance has already proven time and time again. Now, it seems the Grammy winner really considered the numbers before hitting post.

Thanks to Ed Kelce, we already know the Chiefs player got down on one knee about two weeks ago — that’s right when the New Heights podcast dropped on August 13. Exactly 13 days later, on August 26, the couple dropped their proposal pics! Also, 26 is 13 plus 13! It’s all adding up!

Even better? The So High School artist leaned into her favorite number even more by uploading the announcement at 1 p.m. EST — AKA 13:00 in military time! Wow! Plus, 1:00 also looks a lot like 100, which is the sum of the tight end’s jersey number, 87, and the songwriter’s lucky number, 13. Truly amazing!

What’s more, Swifties also think August 26 could represent the 26th song on Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department album, which was none other than The Prophecy! In the track, she sings about seeing “no sign of soulmates” while pleading:

“Please I’ve been on my knees / Change the prophecy / Don’t want money / Just someone who wants my company / Let it once be me / Who do I have to speak to / About if they can redo the prophecy?”

Finally, Travis was on his knees to ask her to be with him FOREVER! What a love story!

None of this can be a coincidence! Though if it is, that’s even more incredible, honestly!

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

