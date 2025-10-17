Taylor Swift Makes HUGE Donation To Help Young Swiftie Battling Brain Cancer!

Taylor Swift is so generous to her Swifties!

Right after Ruby Rose gushed about how the singer goes on GoFundMe like it’s a social media app, and donates to people as if she’s hitting the “like” button, Tay Tay proved the chatter to be real.

On Friday, the 35-year-old dropped a HUGE donation on the campaign for Lilah Smoot — a toddler battling a rare form of brain cancer, who also happens to be a big Swiftie! Per a source for The US Sun, T-Swizzle was doing her usual scroll of GFM when she spotted Lilah’s campaign:

“Taylor has always been keen to give back and help others but even by her standard this is staggering. She often finds herself on GoFundMe reading about the plight of others and Lilah’s story really touched her. Hopefully, her donation can help bring an end to her years of pain.”

With a $150,000 goal to cover medical expenses, Taylor got them two thirds of the way there by donating $100,000! WOW! She wrote in the memo of her donation:

“Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love, Taylor”

Whoa! Incredible!

Lilah, per the campaign, is suffering from an Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT), which is so rare there were only 58 cases in the US last year. She began having seizures at just 18 months old, and has been fighting a tough battle ever since. We truly wish her the best.

On Instagram, Lilah’s mom Katelynn posted a video of the little one after hearing about Taylor’s donation. In the clip, she can be heard saying:

“Taylor Swift is my friend!”

Aww… The caption of the post read:

“Is this real life? Thank you so so much @taylorswift . I am in shock. This means so much to us. I can’t express in words how incredibly grateful we are. Tyler [Lilah’s dad] and I can just focus on our baby girl and being together as a family. I can’t stop crying. You have given us such a beautiful gift. Thank you “

She also mentioned how Lilah was almost named Willow — after Taylor’s song! Aww! You can see the full post HERE.

Just precious. If you’d like to donate to Lilah, you can click HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

