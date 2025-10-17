Taylor Swift Still Has Had 'No Contact' With Blake Lively In THIS Long, Despite Rumor!

If you’ve gotten the impression there’s no more bad blood between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively? Don’t get ahead of yourself…

As we’ve been following, the pop star was dragged into her bestie’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni over It Ends With Us… It’s been a mess, y’all! From what we heard, it sounded like Tay Tay felt totally betrayed by her BFF during all this. We all saw the email using their friendship as a fear tactic… but there was even word Blake had tried to extort Tay by threatening to release their private messages if she didn’t support her publicly! Unforgivable if true… And yet…

Then came The Life of a Showgirl. Many fans immediately speculated the track CANCELLED! was about the Gossip Girl alum, considering the lyrics:

“Good thing I like my friends cancelled / I like ’em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal”

We mean, that would be a perfect lyric for their current situation… Maybe even a musical declaration that they were still OK? Blake even dropped a like on T-Swizzle’s TLOAS post on Instagram!

Sources then told DeuxMoi the friends saw each other very recently. All signs were pointing towards these pals making up! But… did that happen?

Related: Swifties Blast TikToker Who Admitted Wild Tay Necklace Accusations Would ‘Pay Her Rent’

On Thursday, an insider dished to PageSix that the DeuxMoi report was unfounded. If you believe what this source says:

“They’ve had no contact.”

Since when? The source says Tay and Blake have not seen each other in months, not since all the IEWU drama started heating up. That was LAST WINTER! Nearly a year now!

A second insider echoed this sentiment, but didn’t confirm when they last saw each other. They just confirmed it had been a while. Oof.

So, was CANCELLED! actually about Sabrina Carpenter as others thought? Maybe Brittany Mahomes? Damn, if this is true, so much for these longtime besties making up…

Fans of the friendship got excited when Travis Kelce had kind words to say about Blake on a recent podcast episode — but as we pointed out in our post about it, that convo was actually one from the Patreon vault. It had been recorded a whole year earlier! And its release may have actually hurt the reconciliation chances, as Blake allegedly thinks Trav is manipulative and the whole nice guy thing is just an act! So… oops.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]