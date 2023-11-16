Taylor Swift's Parents & Travis Kelce's Parents Are About To Meet!

Worlds are about to collide!

Sources told TMZ on Wednesday that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are hoping to introduce their parents during the Kansas City Chiefs game this coming Monday night! It’s already set to be quite the spectacle as the Chiefs are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles — the team Travis’ big bro Jason Kelce plays for… So why not add a family introduction into the mix?!

Wow, what a big step for the couple! Lots of lovers go entire relationships without their parents ever meeting. So this is a huge deal!

What’s funny is that Taylor’s parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, are said to have been longtime Eagles fans, but as we all saw over the weekend, it looks like Travis dating his daughter was enough to turn Scott into a Chiefs fan, as he was wearing a KC lanyard while at Taylor’s Argentina Eras Tour show on Sunday.

As for Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, well, we know Taylor gets along swimmingly with momma Kelce, so we’re sure it’ll be a smooth introduction. Things must be getting real serious for the lovebirds!

The Karma singer does have shows in Rio De Janeiro on Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday, so it’s not confirmed whether or not she’ll be at the game, but we’re sure she’s not afraid to put some miles on her private jet… Especially for such a special occasion.

