Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Was NOT HAPPY About Postponing Argentina Show -- And More Inside Deets From His Visit!

We all know Taylor Swift LOVES a rain show — which is why she was super bummed to postpone the first international tour date her boyfriend Travis Kelce was set to attend!

Due to severe weather in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday night, TayTay had to push back her originally scheduled performance to later in the weekend, something she rarely ever does. That meant Travis flew all that way and missed it! Thankfully, the tight end was still able to make a different show — where she made sure to gush about him in new song lyrics — but it was still a bummer.

Giving fans the inside scoop on her feelings about the postponement on his New Heights podcast on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs player opened up about the decision, revealing:

“I got down there hoping I was going to see Taylor’s second show, but it got rained out – really it got thunder and lightning’d out. She wasn’t too happy about it — she kind of prides herself on performing through weather and rain and things like that. But when it’s unsafe to her, her crew and everybody in the stadium, you have to do what you have to do.”

He went on to note that part of the reason it was so dangerous is because “lighting and electronics don’t mesh very well.” Referencing the romantic surprise song the Anti-Hero artist sang during her first show in the area (a hint she’s falling in love), his brother Jason Kelce then quipped:

“Sounds like a labyrinth of issues there.”

LOLz!

Travis went on to explain why he and Taylor decided to have a low-key dinner date that Friday night, sharing:

“The first night I was there was really the only chance I had to go for dinner. It was the night the show got postponed so we didn’t want to just go and have a blast throughout the city — like we didn’t care about the show — so we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kept to ourselves. … We got some good food, had some empanadas and steak. … They have good steak down there.”

Wow! So respectful of Swifties’ feelings!

As mentioned, Trav ultimately saw Taylor take the stage on Saturday, where he met her dad, Scott Swift, and got him “over to the good side,” AKA winning him over as a Chiefs supporter instead of a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Jason, who’s on the latter team, joked:

“You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a life of fandom, Scott? This is ridiculous.”

LMFAO! Talking about the actual show, his first since they started dating, the 34-year-old footballer continued:

“The stadium was unbelievable. I forget what it was called, it looked like a soccer stadium. I think it was north of 65, like 70,000 [people]. … I was blown away. It was an electric crowd, too.”

He sweetly added:

“I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires. The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for. Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it.”

Aww!! It’s so wild to think the last time he saw her perform, he was just hardcore crushing on the singer, and now they’re dating! Iconic!

