Taylor Swift's Hopeful 2009 Message To Selena Gomez About 'Real Love' Resurfaces Now That They're BOTH Engaged!

Awwww! This is amazing!!!

We’re all so happy for Taylor Swift getting engaged to her unexpected dream guy Travis Kelce. She’s had so many relationships that famously didn’t work out — made infinitely more famous by her amazing songs about them of course. But the journey to happiness has been a long one. And you know what? Sometimes you have to look way back at the start of the journey to see how far you’ve come…

That’s what fans have been doing! They’ve been sharing a message Tay sent to her bestie Selena Gomez about the hope for “real love” wayyyy back in 2009 — when she was just 19 years old!

Related: The Internet Reacts To Taylor Swift Getting Engaged To Travis Kelce

Selly posted on Twitter about talking to some Canadian kids about love, writing:

“Discussing love with two 9 yr olds. That’s what love supposed to be. Truly amazing, I’m never leaving Canada”

Tay saw it and wrote to her, encouragingly:

“@selenagomez Real love still happens sometimes. It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too.”

OMG it’s so sweet how she’s comforting her girl! And now, fast-forward to 16 years later, and now they’re BOTH engaged at the same time? And couldn’t be happier??? Fans have been commenting on the vintage post with the latest pics of both couples showing off their engagement rings, and we are LIVING for it!

Travis Kelce Taylor Swift engagement photo main
(c) Taylor Swift/Instagram

Wow, this is truly one of the most inspiring things we’ve seen in forever!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Selena Gomez/Taylor Swift/Instagram.]

Aug 27, 2025 16:20pm PDT

