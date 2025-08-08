Taylor Swift DID Dump Matty Healy Over The Porn Thing! And Could Have Exposed Him WAY Worse, Says Source!

Matty Healy‘s mum recently came to his defense — after big, bad Taylor Swift made her little boy feel like The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

But she could have done worse than penned a song that fans simply assumed was about him — without any actual, explicit confirmation. She could have done far, far worse. A source spilled to DailyMail.com on Friday that Tay has actually been trying to take the high road all this time:

“Taylor isn’t interested in a feud with Matty and has inadvertently been protecting him by not addressing the concerns she had when they were close. She just wants to move on from the whole thing.”

Sorry, what concerns were those?? Well, remember his comments about porn..? Yeah…

OK, so right when word got out Matty was Tay’s rebound guy after ending the six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, her fans dug deep to make sure he was a decent guy. Protective lot, those Swifties.

They found some pretty icky podcast conversations, including one in which he was amused about getting caught watching a Black woman get “brutalized” in a porn video. He said while laughing:

“I think it literally was, like, Ghetto Gaggers [the site] was on the TV. It’s just somebody just getting, like, brutalized.”

One of a number of comments Taylor’s fans found distasteful. But guess what? According to this source? Tay did, too! In fact, they claim it was the backlash that led to the Karma singer dumping him:

“Taylor was aware of the growing backlash about Matty’s comments about porn, but someone had to sit her down and explain exactly what the videos he said he watched were about. Everyone in the room was disgusted and that was when she knew that she couldn’t be around him anymore so she decided to put the entire chapter behind her.”

Whoa, WHAT?!

If this is true, it means Swifties really did break these two up! Obviously it was Tay’s choice, but bringing all the guy’s grossest comments with the lads to her attention? That was her fans. Wow. That’s actually crazy.

Back in the day, all we heard from insiders was that they were “both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other.” It always seemed like a copout, of course. Plenty wondered at the time if she was ditching the relationship to avoid the controversy. But this sounds like she left because she was actually offended — as bothered by his comments as many of her fans! Damn!

The insider’s point was to say that Taylor could have hit Matty harder — way, way harder — after the breakup. But when she realized just how sketchy a guy he really was, she didn’t want anything to do with it! And she didn’t want her fans to have anything to do with it either!

“She could really have wreaked havoc if she wanted, but she didn’t want to expose her fans to any more of the weirdness that being around Matty had exposed them to.”

Damn, it sounds like he was even more icky than her fans thought? Wow. If so, Tay really did take it easy on him. Not that his mother would ever acknowledge that.

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]