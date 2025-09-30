Swifties Are FREAKING OUT Over This The Life Of A Showgirl Song -- And Rightfully So!

Taylor Swift fans are losing it after realizing one particular detail about her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl this week — George Michael is on it!

The 35-year-old singer credited the late pop legend as a songwriter on her track Father Figure, a nod to his 1987 hit of the same name. And this isn’t an internet prank! It’s true! Genius lists Taylor, Max Martin, and Shellback as the songwriters for the track — along with George freakin’ Michael! But just know this is not a straight-up cover or sample of the classic! While speaking to George’s former boyfriend Kenny Goss after the album announcement in August, TMZ reported this is an interpolation, meaning Swifties will hear the melody of the track incorporated into her new song.

Related: Taylor Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show Over THESE Key Demands!

If you haven’t heard George’s tune yet, take a listen (below). It will give you a taste of what Taylor cooked up — and it’s potentially spicy!

Damn! So after fans spotted the official writing credits, as you can imagine, they are freaking out online now!

We will be, too, girl! LOLz! Other Swifites stormed the comments section of the post with their predictions and reactions, saying:

“Mother had to call in the father figure” “What if…she puts just a snippet of George Michael’s ‘Father Figure’ in? I hope it’ll be the smuttiest pop song with lyrics to break me in half” “I knew it. I knew it deep down. I’ve BEEN claiming father figure” “IM GONNA BE SO ANNOYINGGGG FATHER FIGURE IS ONE OF MY FAVORIYE SONGS EVER” “I bet she uses the music/beat! She might start it with his intro and then make it her from there. I’m excited!” “Great time to be alive when my mum’s music and mine overlap like this!” “yassssd! she def saw everyone’s tiktok eras tour edits of her to this song” “Does this mean she saw all the thirst edits of herself to this song?” “she saw the edits”

This is what social media users are talking about, FYI! It was a trend on TikTok for fans to post different clips of Tay from The Eras Tour with George’s song playing in the background BEFORE she announced the new album! Take a look (below):

She saw these, right? Or are some Swifties just masterminds like Tay? You can check out more online reactions (below):

“taylor sampling george michael has made me 3 billion times more excited for showgirl” “taylor sampling george michael’s father figure….. oh taylor girl i’m ready jesus take the wheel!!!!!” “George Michael on a Taylor album is the crossover I never saw coming but fully support forever.” “no one understand how significant father figure by taylor swift most likely being directed associated to father figure by george michael is to me. this is life changing. this is mind bending.”

George Michael and Taylor Swift in a studio : pic.twitter.com/tlX7VAB1mL — idk ( Taylor’s version ) ❤️‍???? (@Dina_thebolter) September 30, 2025

"Written by Taylor Swift, Max Martin, Shellback & George Michael" pic.twitter.com/4Ot3Pl5H1h — jean is 20 and probably upset right now (@mrmidnite15) September 30, 2025

TAYLOR SWIFT X GEORGE MICHAEL pic.twitter.com/kY8tXTn05I — ‏ٍ (@addidonna) August 14, 2025

Ugh! Friday needs to come sooner! We can’t wait to hear what Taylor did with the song! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you more excited for The Life of a Showgirl now knowing about this George Michael nod? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via George Michael/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]