Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Appearance On Travis Kelce's New Heights Podcast Broke A World Record! Seriously!

Taylor Swift can do no wrong!

In case you haven’t heard, the pop music superstar is ENGAGED to now-fiancé Travis Kelce! And as if that alone isn’t good enough to make her day (or year!), well, how about throwing a Guinness World Record on top of it!

According to the folks who track records from that uber-famous org, Taylor’s appearance on Travis and his bro Jason Kelce‘s New Heights podcast a couple weeks ago has set the world record for most concurrent views of any video in the HISTORY of YouTube!!! Seriously!

Per the Guinness team, Taylor’s sit-down with the NFL studs brought in 1.3 million concurrent viewers. No video in the history of the platform has gotten that many same-time watchers to tune in. None. Zip. Zero. Zilch. Nada!

According to Wikipedia (LOLz), that 1.3 million is about the population of Estonia. Imagine that entire Eastern European nation tuning in to see Taylor talk about her life, music, career, and love on New Heights!

Amazing!

BTW, in terms of overall watchers, that episode of the brothers’ pod is now well north of 20 million views after having been live on YT now for about 12 days by now. And again, according to Wikipedia (LOLz!), that 20 million is roughly the populations of both Chile and Kazakhstan. Mind-blowing!

ICYMI earlier this month (how could you?!) re-visit Taylor’s New Heights turn (below):

Another day, another digital domination by the pop star! Can’t help but admire it!

Reactions, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube]

Aug 27, 2025 09:00am PDT

