Why Adam Sandler Won't Give Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Marriage Advice

Adam Sandler doesn’t think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce need any advice on how to have a successful marriage!

The actor is a vocal fan of both the singer and the NFL star, even putting the tight end in Happy Gilmore 2. But he’s not about to help the newly betrothed out! He told E! News on Monday at the New York Film Festival premiere of his new Netflix movie Jay Kelly that he’s “not an advice giver”! And even if he were, his co-star doesn’t need it:

“He’s all good. He loves her more than anything, just like I love my wife more than anything.”

Aww!

Adam’s been married to Jackie Sandler for 22 years. To him, the goal of a relationship is “to be happy together, be yourself together.” Something Tayvis do naturally, he pointed out:

“That’s where they’re at, and that’s where me and my girl are at.”

Adorbz! Sounds like he thinks they’ll make a perfect married couple! So, no advice even needed!

The lovebirds have gotten a ton of unsolicited advice throughout their entire romance. It’s refreshing to see someone just be supportive! Of course, we should note… this non-advice is pretty good advice for all the girls out there trying to figure out why things aren’t working out with their partners. “Be happy together” and “be yourself together” may seem like the most obvious thing, but… seriously, y’all, BE YOURSELF!

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments!

Sep 30, 2025 17:50pm PDT

